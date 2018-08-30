15 High-Protein Snacks Under 150 Calories

During the afternoon slump, you’re probably tempted to grab a pick-me-up from the kitchen. Our snacks often come in the form of sugar or carbs, and although these satisfy your cravings at the moment, they’re not great at giving your body the real boost it needs.

Instead of crunching on a bag of Doritos or popping a handful of skittles, consider chowing down on one of these high-protein snacks. They’re all under 150 calories and still tasty enough to satisfy your 3PM munchies.

Jerky

Whether you prefer dried turkey or spicy beef, jerky meat is great because it doesn’t contain fat. It’s bursting with protein and easy to toss in your bag on your way to work. Try making your own jerky at home or buy some at the store that’s free of artificial ingredients.

Pumpkin Seeds

Instead of popping sunflower seeds, try these. Science indicates that pumpkin seeds contain plenty of nutritional benefits, as well as five grams of protein per ounce. If you really want something tasty, go for the ones that are covered in dark chocolate. Want to make your own pumpkin seeds? Try our recipe for Roasted Pumpkin Seeds: Three Ways.

Greek Yogurt

Not all yogurts are created equally. Greek yogurt is healthier and more filling than many of the fruity, sugar-filled options you see on store shelves. Mix in your own fruit for some added flavor and nutrients, or drizzle the yogurt in honey.

Raw Veggies

The thought of crunching on carrots, celery, or even broccoli in the middle of the day is less than appealing, but by dipping them in yummy yogurt, you might change your mind. You can find yogurt dips at the store that are packed with protein and a great addition to your raw veggies.

Cheese Sticks

Take a step back to your elementary school days and keep string cheese on hand in the fridge. Cheese can fill you up and give you a hefty dose of protein. However, keep in mind that cheese is fairly caloric, so stick to one serving a day.

Healthy Nuts

Although all nuts contain high levels of protein, some are better for your weight than others. For instance, almonds are low in calories but extremely high in protein. Pecans, on the other hand, are high in calories and fat.

Hummus

Made from chickpeas, hummus is a snack that will convince your stomach it’s full for hours. Just make sure you aren’t eating it with a bunch of salty, carb-loaded chips. Instead, dip raw veggies in it. Try our Green Goddess Hummus, at only 62 calories per serving.

Protein Bars

Be careful when you browse the bars at the store; many are full of hidden sugars and fake flavoring. Stick with all-natural protein bars or make your own at home with dried fruit and nuts. Click here to find out the Best and Worst Protein Bars for Women.

Apple and Almond Butter

Apples are excellent at keeping hunger at bay, and almond butter is a strong source of protein. Put the two ingredients together and you’ve got yourself a snack that will keep you content until dinner time rolls around.

Protein Shake

Despite what you might think, protein shakes aren’t just for muscle heads in the gym. Throwing some whey protein in a yummy drink can reduce your appetite and keep you full until your next meal. Add some chocolate syrup for a dash of sweetness or try something more unique like our Peanut Butter and Jelly Shake. You won’t even realize you’re ingesting about 20 grams of additional protein, but your body will feel the benefits.

» Read More: Shake Up Your Day With Protein: 14 Protein Shake Recipes.

Cottage Cheese

Most of us don’t fix a big bowl of cottage cheese when we’re feeling hungry, but it’s a surprisingly filling snack. Keep some on hand so that you can grab it from the fridge whenever you’re craving something sweet. Throw in some fruits and nuts for added flavor, then feel good about ingesting up to 14 grams of protein in just a small serving.

Homemade Trail Mix

As yummy as those store-bought trail mix packages look, they’re often chock-full of added sugar and artificial flavors. Instead of snagging a package at the grocery store, make your own at home with dried fruit and low-calorie nuts. You can even throw in some chocolate chips to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Oatmeal

Oatmeal is usually reserved for breakfast, but if you’re willing to branch out a little, it can be a great snack between meals. Oats automatically make you feel fuller, and you can add some brown sugar or fruit so that you’re not tempted to grab a candy bar from the vending machine. Need options? Check out 6 Delicious Recipes to Make with Oatmeal.

Steamed Edamame

Don’t just pop edamame when you indulge in Pei Wei. These little soybeans are high in protein and packed with vitamins and minerals, so grab a bag of frozen ones from Trader Joe’s, then heat them up in the microwave when those afternoon stomach rumbles begin.

Hard-Boiled Eggs

You already know that eggs are healthy and filled with protein, but you can exactly eat scrambled eggs at your workplace. That’s where boiled eggs come in. They’re easy to transport and always ready to eat.

As you can see, healthy snacking doesn’t have to be hard. Keep these snack ideas in mind during your next grocery trip so that you can stop chowing down on potato chips and other bad foods when you get hungry in the middle of the day.



