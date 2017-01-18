15 Healthy Foods You Can Make In A Mug

There are days when you just want to make something quick and easy, but you know it also has to be healthy. Maybe you want to use as few dishes as possible and clean up later. With just a few mugs and a few minutes you can have a full meal. It sounds too good to be true, but you would be surprised by the healthy foods you can make in a mug. We’ve compiled 15 of these healthy mug recipes to make your life a little easier, and some of them are pretty low-calorie.

1. Nutella Mug Cake: This quick and easy Nutella cake is made to share. All you need to make this delicious treat is Nutella, flour, baking powder and fat free milk. The Nutella itself already has so many ingredients in it that you don’t need the egg, oil or sugar to make this chocolatey treat. (via Kirbie’s Cravings)

(Photo: Kirbie Cravings)

2. Huevos Rancheros Egg Whites Mug: When you’re pressed for time one morning, make this five-minute delicious breakfast. It’s packed full of protein with a kick of salsa. If you want, just add some avocado on top for even more delicious nutrients. (via All Egg Whites)

(Photo: All Egg Whites)

3. Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookie in a Mug: This is a grain-free, gluten-free and Paleo-friendly recipe. The microwave won’t make this yummy cookie mushy, but instead it creates a chewy, chocolatey, heavenly goodness in your mouth. (via The Iron You)

(Photo: The Iron You)

4. Banana French Toast: For this recipe you need whole-wheat bread, egg, applesauce, almond milk, cinnamon, vanilla and half a banana. Add these ingredients all together and you’ll end up with your classic french toast that tastes even better. The best part is that it only takes a few minutes. (A lot less when you don’t have to dip every single piece of bread and still have a chance of burning it.) There are very few ways to mess up this recipe. (via Steph’s Bite by Bite)

(Photo: Steph’s Bite By Bite)

5. Carrot and Pistachio Cake: This cake is sure to hit the spot and give your body the nutrients it needs. It won’t look pretty, but what does that matter when it’ll soon be in your stomach? (via Céline K)

(Photo: Céline K)

6. Banana Bread: If you have an overly ripe banana lying around, don’t throw it away! This is a quick solution for both that banana and your hungry stomach. You don’t have to make an entire loaf of banana bread. You can make just one mug, or a couple of mugs if you want to share. (via Pass The Sushi)

(Photo: Pass The Sushi)

7. Pumpkin Buckwheat Cake: Here we have a gluten-free, pumpkin-flavored caked filled with protein and plenty of fiber. It uses stevia instead of sugar for a few less calories too. You’ll start craving this little treat for breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert! (via Desserts with Benefits)

(Photo: Desserts with Benefits)

8. Healthy Brownie for One: It’s the middle of the night and you want a snack, but not one that you’ll feel guilty about later. This brownie is vegan, gluten-free, grain-free, refined sugar-free and low-fat! It’s even better when you find out that it only takes about two minutes to make instead of 30 minutes for a tray of brownies. (via Southern In Law)

(Photo: Southern In Law)

9. Sweet Potato Mug Cake: The sweet potatoes in this dish make a moist base and are combined with vanilla extract, brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger to make a sweet little treat. You can top this vegan dessert with toasted nuts or pumpkin seeds for some extra crunch. (via Oh My Veggies)

(Photo: Oh My Veggies)

10. No-Bake Chocolate Cream Berry Fireworks Pie: You don’t even need to bake or microwave this recipe. It’s another vegan and gluten-free recipe that fulfills your chocolate craving. This one takes a little bit longer because the yogurt will need to firm. (via Vegan Richa)

(Photo: Vegan Richa)

11. Avocado Mug Cake: For avocado lovers, this mug cake is a must-try. It’s so full with avocado that even the cake is green! It does have a lot of sugar in it, but that can easily be fixed by substituting stevia for the sugar. (via Kirbie’s Cravings)

(Photo: Kirbie’s Cravings)

12. High-Protein Tart Cherry Nutty Mug Cake: This tiny cake is packed with cherries and fiber. The milk, honey and almond butter make the cake perfectly moist and tender. It calls for frozen cherries because after microwaving in the mug they will be perfectly plump and juicy. (via Healthy Aperture)

(Photo: Cherry Almond)

13. Mac and Cheese: When your little ones are begging for some mac and cheese, this recipe is perfect! It allows you to only make the portions that your child needs instead of making the entire store-bought box. You might even stop buying the mac and cheese box altogether! (via Kirbie’s Cravings)

(Photo: Kirbie’s Cravings)

14. Coffee Cup Quiche: This is a great breakfast for when you’re on the run. Grab your coffee cup of quiche and your actual coffee mug and you’re ready to go! (via STL Today)

(Photo: STL Today)

15. Meat Loaf in a Mug: If you’re in need of a quick dinner for one, then this is a great option. It’s simple, tasty and full of protein! (via Taste of Home)