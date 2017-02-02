15 Clean Recipes For Your Family

You know you want to eat clean, but what exactly IS clean eating? Besides being a great tool for weight loss, clean eating is consuming food the way nature delivered it. That means you’re avoiding processed foods in favor of healthier choices like vegetables, fruits and whole grains. The best way to eat clean is to avoid anything prepackaged or canned or boxed food, avoid refined sugars, and to cook at home! Even picky eaters can eat clean, thanks to this guide. To help you get started, here are 15 clean eating recipes for the family.

1. Clean Eating Chipotle Chicken Bowl: Who said eating clean had to taste bad? This recipe has healthy ingredients AND mouthwatering flavor! You can even have your family build their own chicken bowls. Watch the video below or click here for the recipe.

2. Clean Eating Quinoa Salad: Not only is this salad delicious, refreshing and filling, but it’s super healthy! Kale is one of the most cleansing foods you can get your hands on, and we use protein-packed quinoa, red and yellow bell peppers, shallots and sunflower seeds to really give you that cleansing kick you need. Click here for step-by-step instructions.

3. Two-Ingredient Slow Cooker Salsa Chicken: Any two-ingredient recipe is perfect for a busy mom, and a slow cooker recipe takes the hassle out of dinner. You can feel good about serving this tasty and clean dinner to your family. (via The Comfort of Cooking)

(Photo: The Comfort of Cooking)

4. Shakshuka: Shakshuka is the perfect excuse to have breakfast for dinner (or brinner, as we like to call it.). It’s a Middle Eastern dish with a great flavor and a clean ingredient list! (via Tori Avery)

(Photo: Tori Avery)

6. Shredded Hearts of Palm Tacos: This is a vegan meal that packs the flavors of your favorite taco. It may seem a little “out there,” but trust us, your family will love this clean meal! (via Fork and Beans)

(Photo: Fork and Beans)

7. Black Bean Nacho Pizza: This doesn’t sound or look like a clean recipe, but trust us, it is! Not only will you and your family be eating clean, but you’ll be eating a lot because you’ll love the flavor! (via Fitness Magazine)

(Photo: The Garden Grazer)

8. Whole Food Sloppy Joes: When you think processed meats, sloppy joes could be on the menu, so you’d never expect to see them on our clean eating list! This recipe is made with healthy ingredient swaps to help you feed your family right. (via Simply Sisson)

(Photo: Simply Sisson)

9. Clean Eating Mac and Cheese: Mac and cheese has always been a family favorite, but serving it from a box is not even close to eating clean. Next time the kids request this dish, serve them up this healthier version! (via The Gracious Pantry)

(Photo: The Gracious Pantry)

10. Healthy Chicken Fajitas and Peppers: Flavorful and filling, you can serve up this Mexican-inspired recipe with confidence knowing that it’s made with wholesome ingredients. (via The Lean Clean Eating Machine)

(Photo: The Lean Clean Eating Mahcine)

11. Southwestern Baked Sweet Potatoes: Sweet potatoes are a great vehicle for serving your family a healthy dinner. They taste great and are super nutritious. To make them even better, stuff them with a clean Southwestern flair! (via The Lean Clean Eating Machine)

(Photo: The Lean Clean Eating Machine)

12. Vegan Eggplant Parmesan: Just because it’s vegan doesn’t mean it’s not tasty! We love this clean recipe and we’re confident that your family will too! Just be sure you’re using a whole wheat flour to keep it clean. (via The Minimalist Baker)

(Photo: The Minimalist Baker)

13. General Tso’s Tofu Stir Fry: Don’t order out when you can eat in! This clean recipe has the flavors you love with the nutrition your family deserves! (via The Minimalist Baker)

(Photo: The Minimalist Baker)

14. Chopped Salad with Quinoa, Sweet Potatoes and Apples: It’s not easy to convince your family to eat a salad, but we found a recipe topped with tasty (and healthy) ingredients to change their minds! (via Sprouted Kitchen)

(Photo: Sprouted Kitchen)

15. Turkey Zucchini Burgers with Lemon Yogurt Sauce: Everyone loves a nice juicy burger! With this recipe, you can enjoy a clean and healthy recipe that has fresh flavors your family will enjoy. (via The Iron You)