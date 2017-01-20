Getting your kids to eat their veggies is one of the most challenging parts of motherhood. It gets to the point where you have to hide veggies in their favorite foods to trick them into getting all their vitamins and nutrients! But, that is the price mothers pay for keeping their kids healthy. We’ve rounded up 14 kid-approved veggie recipes that will (hopefully) make convincing your kids to eat their veggies a little easier.

Skinny Baked Mac and Cheese with Broccoli: What kid doesn’t love mac and cheese? Just throw a little broccoli in the recipe to ensure your kid is eating as healthy as possible. Here’s the recipe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Skinny Chicken and Veggie Casserole: Broccoli, celery, onion and mushrooms are included in this recipe, but you can really add in any veggies you’d like! Check out the recipe here.

Skinny Slow Cooker Creamy Chicken: The best part of this recipe might be the fact that the slow cooker does all the work! Plus, you can let the cream cheese and cream of chicken hide the broccoli, carrots, peas and spinach. Click here for the recipe.

Skinny Slow Cooker Chicken Pot Pie: Chicken pot pie is a childhood favorite of ours, so why not let it be one of your kids’ favorites as well? Kids tend to enjoy cooked veggies more than raw veggies anyway. Here’s our recipe.

Skinny Broccoli and Cheese Stuffed Chicken: Cheese, chicken and broccoli. What could be better? Good for you and good tasting, your kids will be asking for seconds. Check out the recipe here.

(Photo: Skinny Broccoli and Cheese Stuffed Chicken)

Skinny Florentine Flatbread: Your kids will think they’re eating pizza, but you’ll have the peace of mind knowing they’re getting all the nutrients that veggies have to offer. Here’s our recipe.

Lean Turkey and Spinach Lasagna: Lasagna is a proven favorite of kids, and you can dress it up with spinach and mushrooms for a healthier take! Bon appétit!

Skinny Pork Tacos: Kids love tacos, and you love them because you can load ’em up with fresh veggies! Here’s our recipe.

Skinny Baked Burritos: Mexican night can now be healthy and guilt-free! Stick some lettuce, olives, tomatoes or salsa in these burritos to ensure your kids are getting their veggies for the day. Check out the recipe here.

Taco Salad with Homemade Tortilla Bowls: Kids love tacos, but they also love eating out of fun edible containers! The homemade tortilla bowls will get your kids so excited for dinner! Here’s the recipe.

Skinny White Chicken Chili: Make this for a hearty dish to serve up to your family in the fall. Throw in all kinds of veggies like corn, bell peppers or green chile peppers. Click here for the recipe.

Skinny Chicken Noodle Soup: Chicken noodle soup is an absolute classic to anyone’s childhood. The celery, onions and carrots deliver your kids the veggies they need and the taste they crave. Here’s the recipe.

Slow Cooker Chicken and Wild Rice Soup: Another warm, hearty dish full of fresh veggies, your kids won’t even realize what they’re eating is good for them! Plus, you can just throw the ingredients in the slow cooker and go about your day. Click here for the recipe.

(Photo: Two Peas and Their Pod)

Skinny Vegetarian Mexican Chili: This one packs in the veggies. It’s got tomatoes, corn, beans, onions and peppers! But it looks and smells so delicious that veggies will be the last thing on your kids’ minds.