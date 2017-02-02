13 Low-Carb, High-Protein Recipes

Alright, all you carb-conscious mamas! We know that keeping your suppers low carb and high protein can be a real challenge, so we’ve gone ahead and compiled a list of our favorite high-protein, low-carb recipes that are sure to impress everyone at your table! Dinner is served!

1. Feta-Stuffed Chicken: This dish packs a whole lot of flavor, and a whole lot of protein too (a whopping 57 grams, in fact!). The combination of spinach, garlic and feta comes together to create an unforgettable meal for your friends and family. Check out the recipe here.

2. Thai Salmon Burgers with Pickled Cucumber Slaw: Salmon is a fantastic way to get your protein fix while watching those carbs. This recipe is packed with delicious Thai flavors, and the pickled slaw adds a whole new dimension to an otherwise traditional meal! Check out the directions here.

3. Slow Cooker Pepperoni and Chicken: Pump up the protein with this savory family favorite! Our recipe boasts about 52 grams of protein per serving, and only 4 tiny grams of carbs. This meal is sure to attract all those meat lovers and pizza fanatics out there, so you may need to whip up a double batch, just to be safe! Click here to learn how to make it.

4. Parmesan-Crusted Baked Cod: If you are all chickened out, then it may be time to add this delicious seafood meal to your menu. The Parmesan crust provides an irresistible crunch, and at only 174 calories and 27 grams per serving, you can afford to go back for seconds! Want to give it a try? Check out our recipe here.

5. Southern ‘Fried’ Chicken: Yep, we’ve come up with a recipe that lets you eat three pieces of fried chicken for under 200 calories! This delectably crunchy chicken is so moist and tender on the inside that we’ll have you reaching for just one more piece. Check out our recipe to learn our secret!

>> The Southern ‘Fried’ Chicken recipe is featured in Skinny Mom founder Brooke Griffin’s cookbook, Skinny Suppers!

6. Carb-Cutting Avocado Zoodles: Giving up pasta is hands-down one of the hardest parts of cutting carbs. Luckily, this recipe will satisfy those noodle cravings in no time! We recommend throwing in some diced chicken breasts or grilled shrimp in order to up the protein content. Click here for our recipe.

7. Buffalo Shrimp Dinner Salad: Fried chicken wings aren’t the only way to get your Buffalo dressing fix! This dinner salad is packed with all the heat and flavor of Buffalo chicken wings, but with virtually none of the calories! Plus, it contains about 20 grams of protein, which makes it the perfect go-to dinner for busy weeknights. See how it’s made here.

8. Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Pork Chops: Bring a little Hawaiian sizzle to your next cookout with this fan-favorite recipe! The sweetness from the pineapple and the teriyaki marinade perfectly compliment this otherwise savory dish. Serve it up with a side of broccoli or asparagus for a delicious low-carb meal! Click here for the directions.

9. Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce: This Skinny Mom favorite will find a place in your heart, we’re sure of it! The avocado cream sauce utilizes Greek yogurt, rather than heavy cream, to create a thick and tasty sauce that you will absolutely love! Check out the recipe here.

>> Members of our 21-Day Shred rave about the Blackened Chicken with Avocado Cream Sauce!

10. Grilled Italian Flank Steak Pinwheels: If you’re looking for a recipe to wow your guests at your next social gathering, then you’ve got to give this recipe a go! This 313-calorie steak is stuffed with an herb cheese spread, spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, which is just as mouthwatering as it sounds! Click here to see how it’s made!

11. Slow Cooker Apple Pulled Pork: Our pulled pork recipe highlights the tanginess of the apple cider vinegar for a dish that will instantly earn its place on your table. Serve it up with a side of our Cranberry Apple Slaw. Click here for more information.

12. Easy Chicken Zucchini Noodle Stir Fry: Searching for a meal you can have on your table in under 30 minutes? Look no further! This tasty dish from Two Peas & Their Pod is an all-around better option than Chinese takeout. Zucchini noodles are simple to make, and a great way to cut back on carbs. (via Two Peas & Their Pod)

13. Grilled Steak Fajitas: Ready to spice up your Taco Tuesdays? This recipe takes the cake when it comes to mouthwatering Mexican cuisine! Not only do the peppers and onions make this dish wildly colorful, but they also bring amazing flavors and freshness. For all you carb-conscious ladies, just ditch the tortillas and wrap your fajitas in crisp lettuce! (via Two Peas & Their Pod)