13 Foolproof Ways to Use Chicken in a Casserole

Facing the evening rush at home with zero plans for dinner is a feeling we all know (and loathe) too well. These 13 easy-to-make chicken casseroles are bound to add some flavor and excitement to your trusted go-to recipes. Plus, many of these make for excellent leftovers, tasting even better the second time around!

1. Oven-Roasted Fajitas: Preheat, chop, place, and drizzle. It’s really that easy. (via Rachel Schultz)

2. Lightened Up King Ranch Casserole: It’s just so fun to eat lightened-up when it looks this naughty! Click here to get the recipe.

3. Chicken Alfredo Baked Ziti: As if you need any convincing to enjoy an Alfredo bake. (via Gimme Some Oven)

4. Easy Chicken and Rice Casserole: The choice is yours, and it’s simple. You want this casserole in your life. Check it out!

5. Mexican Chicken Quinoa Casserole: If it’s Mexican and cheesy, count us in. Maybe even with a side of guac. (via Cooking a la Mel)

6. Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole with Butternut Squash and Cranberries: Why wait for the temperatures to drop to enjoy a little slice of fall heaven? (via Well Plated)

7. Layered BBQ Chicken and Sweet Potato Enchilada Casserole: These unique (and perfectly layered) enchiladas will have your kitchen smelling nothing short of magical. (via Ambitious Kitchen)

8. Chicken Bacon Ranch Macaroni and Cheese Casserole: *Diving in head first* (via The Skinny Fork)

9. Cheesy Caprese Chicken Quinoa Casserole: When you’re feeling fancy but short on time, this is your move, ladies. (via Eat Yourself Skinny)

10. Skinny Chicken and Veggie Casserole: An oldie but a goodie, you really can’t go wrong with this classic dish. Feeling wild? Try a new veggie blend and feel great about it! Click here for the recipe.

11. Creamy Chicken Quinoa Broccoli Casserole: The proper attire for this meal is a snuggie and slippers, and maybe even a glass of milk. It’s just that comforting! (via Pinch of Yum)

12. Chicken Parmesan Casserole: We love remixing recipes, so chicken Parm turned casserole makes perfect sense. Check it out!

13. Cheese Tortellini and Chicken Mushroom Casserole: When has cheese tortellini ever been a bad decision? (via Better Homes and Gardens)

Do you have a chicken casserole you don’t feel complete without? We want to hear about it, so share your secrets with us in the comments below!