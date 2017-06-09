12-Year-Old Helps Delivers Her Baby Brother in Emotional Moment

It was a rare moment seen in a hospital’s delivery room this past Tuesday when a young girl took on the role of doctor and helped deliver her baby brother.

According to Mississippi news agency, MS News Now, middle schooler, Jacee Dellapena was upset while in the delivery room because she was too short to see her baby brother entering the world.

Wanting to be part of the action, Dr. Walter Wolfe helped her get that dream — and so much more.

“He [Wolfe] said, ‘Why don’t you just let her suit up and deliver the baby?’” her mother, Dede Carraway explained. “And I said ‘What? No!’”

While it wasn’t part of Carraway’s life plan, she definitely let her daughter have that moment. With the doctor asking the 12-year-old if she was ready to “suit up” and “deliver the baby,” Jacee excitedly agreed.

Wolfe helped guide Jacee throughout the birth, helping her do everything.

“I actually, like delivered him, like, he let me actually push down and pull the baby out….I was like, wow, like I’ve played fake doctor before, but this is, like, the real thing, this is the real deal. I was really nervous,” said Jacee.

The young girl even got a chance to cut the umbilical cord while her father stood offside and captured the moment on camera. The images were shared to Facebook and have since gone viral with more than 118,000 reactions, 177,000 shares and more than 17,000 comments at time of publication.

Jacee wanted to be in the room a few years ago when her middle brother was born, but because of her age, her parents decided against it. This child being the family’s last-born was the perfect opportunity for the big sister to help.

The 12-year-old admits she was nervous she might mess up or tear something, but says it was “the best moment” of her life. Carraway reveals that her epidural wasn’t working and was in agony during the birth, but states watching her daughter deliver the 7-pound, 6-ounce baby made it all the more worth it.

“Seeing the emotions on her face, it made me cry. I’m about to cry now! It was just a good moment for me,” said the new mom, who bets her 12-year-old will now starting thinking of a career as an OB-GYN.

