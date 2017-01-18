12 Best Foods for Great Skin

It seems as if we will always be frustrated by our skin. We were under the impression that acne would go away after puberty ended, but that doesn’t quite seem to be the case! Whether your skin is extremely oily, dry or somewhere in the middle of the spectrum, it seems like it could always use a little tune-up. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that bad foods won’t do any good for your skin, but what exact foods are good for your skin?

Whole grains: Eating whole grain bread, crackers, etc. will cut down on processed carbs, which send surges of insulin throughout your bloodstream. That insulin surge causes a hormonal reaction that produces more oils on your skin, clogging those pores of yours. Adding high-fiber whole grains to your diet will limit that very reaction. (via Organic Authority)

Videos by PopCulture.com

Honey: Who knew that a food that is 98 percent sugar could be so helpful? Lather some honey on your skin to attract and lock in moisture. Not only is honey a great moisturizer, it also contains powerful antibacterial properties that kill bacteria and acne on your skin. (via How Stuff Works)

>> Read more: Household Hacks: Honey

Eggs: Everyone knows that eggs are a great source of protein. But did you know that they are also a great source of Vitamin A, biotin and lecithin, all three of which help with great skin? Vitamin A aids in skin repairing itself, biotin is necessary for cell growth, and lecithin softens your skin. Talk about a bang for your buck! (via How Stuff Works)

>> Read more: Egg Whites vs. Egg Yolks

Oatmeal: Oatmeal is a great moisturizer and skin barrier. That way, not only does it keep your skin moisturized but it also protects your skin’s barriers to make sure nothing unwanted gets in or out. Take a bath with milk, honey and uncooked oatmeal next time your skin is feeling particularly dry. The soothing concoction will do wonders. (via How Stuff Works)

Red and green veggies: The vitamin A in red-orange and green veggies are full of beta-carotene, which our bodies convert to Vitamin A, which you already know is great for your skin. Not only does it aid in the skin repairing itself, but it also acts as an antioxidant. Antioxidants will prevent cell damage and premature aging. Eat a spinach salad every day and watch your skin clear up beautifully. (via How Stuff Works)

Citrus foods: Citrus foods like oranges, limes and lemons contain significant amounts of Vitamin C, which is essential in producing collagen. Collagen lives in the middle layer of your skin, the dermis, and makes your skin look plump and smooth. (via How Stuff Works)

Nuts: Nuts are full of Omega-3s, antioxidants and Vitamin E, all of which play vital roles in healthy skin. Omega-3s produce essential fatty acids that your skin needs to replenish lipids, sealing the oils into your skin. Omega-3s will also erase spots and iron out fine lines on your skin. Vitamin E combats skin-aging radicals to keep your skin young. Almonds are an especially good food for beautiful skin! (via How Stuff Works)

Goat milk: Goat milk contains tactic acid, which is a natural exfoliant. It will keep your skin cell turnover high so dead skin cells don’t stick around and clog your pores. Goat milk also contains caprylic acid, a fatty acid that creates a lower pH level in the skin mantle, the barrier that protects us from bacteria and infection. Balancing the alkalinity allows the skin to absorb all the nutrients, instead of them sitting on the top layer of your skin (epidermis). (via How Stuff Works)

Green tea: It seems like there’s nothing that green tea can’t do. When it’s brewed, green tea releases catechins, a type of antioxidant with anti-inflammatory and anti-cancer properties. The anti-inflammatory properties will prevent your skin from getting inflamed and puffy. (via Women’s Health)

Canned tuna: Canned tuna contains a secret weapon called selenium, which preserves elastin. Elastin helps your skin stay elastic and fresh, even as you age. (via Women’s Health)

Zinc: Foods full of zinc are especially helpful when it comes to healthy skin because zinc regulates sebum production, which stops shine and prevents breakouts. Foods like chickpeas and pumpkin seeds are full of zinc. (via Organic Authority)

Probiotics: Probiotics keep your skin soft. You can find probiotics in tempeh and fermented veggies like pickles and sauerkraut. Learn more about probiotics here. (via Organic Authority)

There you have it: the best foods for great skin. What are some of your beauty secrets to glowing gorgeous skin?