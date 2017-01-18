11 Crazy Good, Crazy Low-Cal Cupcake Recipes

Trick your sweet tooth with these amazing recipes! From carrot cake to pina colada flavors, we have a skinny version for almost all your cravings. These cupcakes are low calorie so don’t be afraid to indulge every once in awhile…maybe even have two!

Skinny Strawberry Angel Food Cupcakes: This cupcake is light, fluffy and sure to satisfy even the sweetest sweet tooth! Click here for the full recipe!

Double Chocolate Cupcakes with Sweet Potato Carmel: These cupcakes will more than satisfy your chocolate craving, plus they are vegan and gluten free! It’s a great recipe anyone can enjoy (via Our Four Forks).

(Photo: Photo credit: Our Four Forks)

Skinny Pink Champagne Cupcakes: These sweet, little treats not only taste amazing they also make a gorgeous centerpiece. Plus let’s face it, it doesn’t get any better than a champagne/dessert combo! (via The Skinny Fork).

(Photo: Photo credit: The Skinny Fork)

Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting: Cupcakes on their own are always delicious, but it’s the frosting that really makes it great! This cream cheese frosting is sure to make your mouth water. Click here to be taken to the original recipe.

Gluten Free Cupcakes: This recipe is simple, healthy and delicious. A great staple for any cook, this gluten free recipe is great for everyone (via Chocolate Covered Katie).

(Photo: Photo credit: Chocolate Covered Katie)

Purple Velvet Cupcakes: If you’re looking to add a little flavor and color to your next dessert dish, these yummy treats are a great place to start! If the name weren’t a clear indication let us tell you, these babies will melt in your mouth! (via The Skinny Fork).

(Photo: Photo credit: The Skinny Fork)

Raw Carrot Cake Cupcakes with Cashew Vanilla Frosting: Carrot cake is a classic, so put a spin on it and make them into a healthy (and tasty) raw cupcake that everyone will love (via Give Me Some Oven)!

(Photo: Photo credit: Give Me Some Oven)

Gluten-Free Banana Cupcakes with Cinnamon Honey Butter Cream: Just because you’re going gluten-free doesn’t mean you can’t have desserts that are full of flavor! These cupcakes are absolutely delicious and the butter cream frosting will make you feel as though you are delighting in absolute diet sin! (via The Mini Baker).

(Photo: Photo credit: The Mini Baker)

Nectarine Cupcakes: If you’re looking for something a little fruity, than you’re in luck! These nectarine cupcakes are filled with a delicious nectarine center. The perfect treat for summer! (via Cookie and Kate).

(Photo: Photo credit: Cookie and Kate)

Skinny Hummingbird Cupcakes: These scrumptious delights are amazingly light and full of bold flavors such as pineapple, pecans and cinnamon. One bite and you may think you’ve fallen off the diet wagon, but trust us, they are totally low-cal! (via Skinny Taste)

(Photo: Photo credit: Skinny Taste)

Pina Colada Cupcakes: You may not be able to drink a Pina Colada without feeling guilty, but with these yummy cupcakes you can still indulge! Packed with pineapple and coconut, they’re the perfect treat for a hot, summer day. (via Skinny Taste).

(Photo: Photo credit: Skinny Taste)

Now that your mouth is watering and your tastebuds are tingling, get to the grocery store ASAP and get to cooking these healthy and delicious treats!