11 Amazingly Cute Valentine’s Day Recipes for Kids

Spend some extra time this year spreading the love to your little Valentines! Your kids will feel beyond special after being treated to these adorably cute and delicious treats, plus they're less expensive than most Valentine's Day gifts. Better yet? Get the kiddos in the kitchen to help for some fun (and hopefully a little messy) bonding time!

1. Chocolate Rice Krispie Hearts: These adorbs rice krispies are the perfect bite-size treats to give your little Valentines this year. Click here to check them out!

2. Skinny Chocolate-Stuffed Raspberries: Good for a tasty snack or a little breakfast surprise, these stuffed raspberries will go a long way with your little one. The creamy chocolate combined with the tart raspberry is sensational! Plus, this takes all of 2 seconds which is a huge plus! Check them out here.

11. Strawberry Love Bugs: Seriously...have you seen anything cuter?! We're huge fans of these chocolate-covered strawberry love bugs, and we bet your little ones will be too! Personalize the signs they hold for sweet or funny messages to surprise your Valentine this year. (via Wing It Vegan)

(Photo: Wing It Vegan)

3. Cheesecake Stuffed Strawberries: Be prepared after making these stuffed strawberries, because you may be uncontrollably snatching them from your kid's plate. They're that good and only only 17 calories a piece! Click here for more details.

4. Mini Red Velvet Cupcakes: At less than 150 calories for 3 cupcakes, you and your family will love these bite size skinny treats. We used Greek yogurt in place of oil and the cupcakes turned out extra moist and extra delicious. See the recipe by clicking here!

5. Baked Red Velvet Donuts: We can't decide what's better: the actual donut or its cream cheese glaze. Find out for yourself with this recipe!

6. Valentine's Day Marshmallow Pops: Probably the least time consuming and one of the cutest treats, these marshmallows on a stick are a must-have this year. Even if your little ones aren't so little, these are just too cute (and easy) to pass up! (via Becky Bakes)

7. Petit Cherry Cheesecakes: If these could get any cuter, we'd probably just die. First of all, perfectly portioned cheesecake. Hello?! Second, your kids will love topping these with individual cherries. Check out the recipe here!

8. Skinny Red Velvet Poke Cake: There may not be a prettier way to celebrate Valentine's Day than this red velvet cake. What's even better is that skinny swaps like Greek yogurt and egg whites means the whole family can have seconds! Click here for the yummy recipe.

9. Strawberry Cool Whip Cookies: These are so easy to make and totally addicting! We can never eat just one, but don't worry, the serving size is three of these scrumptious goodies! Check them out here.

10. Red Velvet Pancakes with Cream Cheese Topping: Most likely you have at least one little pancake fanatic in your household. If so, surprise her with these super cute and scrumptious Valentine's Day pancakes. What better way to start a morning than with a breakfast this appetizing to the eyes and taste buds?! (via Skinnytaste)