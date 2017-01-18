10 Instagram Accounts for Foodies to Follow

Sometimes, living — or in this case, eating — vicariously through someone else is inspiring. Instagram is the perfect platform for foodies to share gorgeous pictures of food that provides inspiration for cooking or satisfies a craving without the indulgence! Check out these ten Instagram accounts fit for foodies!

@smittenkitchen: Deb Perlman is the genius behind Smitten Kitchen. In her tiny New York City kitchen, she gives comfort food a step up, but still shies away from pretentious ingredients and fussy foods.

(Photo: @smittenkitchen)

@food52: The Food52 website helps people “become better, smarter, happier cooks,” and dishes out lots of great advice and tutorials. See the fruits of Food52’s labor in the kitchen on Instagram.

(Photo: @food52)

@joythebaker: These mouth watering photos will have you running for the kitchen. Joy, a self-taught baker, will make you believe that any foodie dream is possible.

(Photo: @joythebaker)

@ashrod: Ashley Rodriguez of Not Without Salt shares scrumptious photos from her blog. She’s also working on a cookbook!

(Photo: @ashrod)

@jamieoliver: He doesn’t always share photos of food — not that we mind one bit! The adorable Jamie Oliver proves why he’s one of the coolest and most talented celebrity chefs.

(Photo: @jamieoliver)

@bonappetitmag: Running the largest food magazine in America, you know Bon Appetit has to have an Instagram account that’s just to die for!

(Photo: @nikkireiss)

@andrewscrivani: Freelance food photographer and New York Times contributor Andrew Scrivani has a job that would make any foodie jealous! He takes effortlessly beautiful photos of food you’ll actually want to eat.

(Photo: @andrewscrivani)

@topwithcinnamon: At only 18, Izy Hossack’s successful blog, Top With Cinnamon, has taken over the food blog world. Her sweet eats and quirky captions are sure to entertain.

(Photo: @topwithcinnamon)

@sliceofpai: Joann Pai, a food photographer and stylist, lives and works in Vancouver. She brings you travel photos and food inspired by her time in Paris.

(Photo: @sliceofpai)

@loveandlemons: Jeanine Donofrio knows how to get creative with food for her blog Love and Lemons. Her (mostly) vegetarian dishes are bright and colorful.

(Photo: @loveandlemons)

