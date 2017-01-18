10 Apps That Can Make You Happier

In our day and age, we are told that our phones contribute to stress buildup in our daily lives – that we are even addicted. While that argument has its valid points, it’s time to ditch the stigma surrounding smartphones and bring happiness back to our iPhones and Androids, and we’ve got just the apps to do that.

Happyness: For just $0.99, you can rate your current level of happiness and write journal entries to keep track of when and where you feel your best. This nifty little app developed by students from MIT will create visualizations that correspond with your happiness. Check it out here.

Sleepbot: If you don’t get a good night’s sleep, you’re not going to be a very happy camper. This free app tracks your sleep patterns and will wake you up within a 30 minute window of your set alarm time in a spot when you are sleeping the lightest. That way, you will wake up feeling refreshed and rejuvenated. Download it here.

Gratitude Journal: This iPhone app is simple in concept, but teaches a lot about gratitude. At the end of the day, simply write down five things you were grateful for and watch as you begin to appreciate the little things in life. Download Gratitude Journal here. No iPhone? No problem. Check out Secret of Happiness instead.

MoodKit: Developed by two clinical psychologists, this app contains over 200 mood-boosting activities. It even provides examples, tips and personal recommendations to help make you happier. You can enter your daily mood ratings and notes to look back on later. The only downside is that this app costs $4.99.

Scoutmob: Looking for a good place to eat that supports local business instead of a commercial chain restaurant? Download Scoutmob for free and get coupons up to 50% off reviewed and vetted restaurants in your area, making your day just a little happier.

urWell: This free app allows you to rate the happiness of over 50 areas of your life so that you can learn about what makes you happy! Download it here.

Happier: Sharing the love will make you and maybe even your friends happier! Write about what made you happy during the day, then share it with your Facebook or Happier friends, and do it all for free here.

Untappd: No one wants to spend money at a bar that will disappoint them in the end. Similar to Scoutmob, Untappd will allow you to check out local bars and see their reviews and menus. You can even get as specific as seeing reviews for specific kinds of beers at the bar in question! If you’re not a beer person, check out Happy Houred for reviews on mixed drinks and wine. Stay happy at happy hour by knowing you’re getting the best reviewed drinks in the city! You don’t have to feel guilty about having a drink every now and then.

Happy Habits: Choose Happiness: This free app will let you record the positive events in your life and create a happy to-do list once you see what makes you happy. Cut out the negativity in your life by tracking your happiness through a graph and unwind through relaxing audio. Check it out here.

Expereal: Also a mood tracker, this beautifully designed app’s goal is to help you see how your emotional life “trends” over time. You can even compare your happiness ratings with your friends’ and other users’! Download it for free here.

Happy apping!