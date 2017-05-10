Wizard World And Bloody Disgusting Join Forces For New Horror Convention

One of the leading names in pop culture conventions, Wizard World, has teamed up with one of the largest online horror outlets, Bloody Disgusting, to bring fans a brand-new horror convention, Wizard World Horror Convention, to Philadelphia before expanding to more cities throughout the country. The event will kick off at the Philadelphia Convention Center on June 1 and will feature both special guests and rare screenings.

“The launch of the Wizard World Horror Fest signals a new destination for fans of the genre at many of our Wizard World shows,” explained Wizard World President & CEO, John D. Maatta. “They will have the opportunity to celebrate the great history of horror by meeting some of the all-time greats and viewing classic films while keeping up with the latest developments and experiencing the fabulous, creative work that is a hallmark of this vibrant entertainment form.”

To celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary, the new horror festival will screen Buffy the Vampire Slayer with star Kirsty Swanson in attendance. The film later spawned a Sarah Michelle Gellar-starring TV series, quickly earning a massive cult following that remains passionate to this day. The film and subsequent series were some of Joss Whedon‘s earliest projects, paving the way for him to become one of the most sought-after writer/directors in genre cinema.

The festival will also host a screening of A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, one of the franchise’s most popular sequels. Heather Langenkamp, who starred in both the sequel and the original film, will provide live commentary over the screening in addition to a follow-up Q&A. Following the screening, there will be an acoustic performance by Don Dokken, lead singer of hard rock band Dokken, who provided the film with its memorable theme song.

Another star-studded screening will commence with The Monster Squad, the 1987 kid-friendly classic, with stars Andre Gower and Ryan Lambert in attendance.

The new festival will also bring plenty of screenings of new films, which include 68 Kill, Found Footage 3D, Dark Signal, and Super Dark Times.

You can stay on top of all of the convention’s latest updates at Wizard World’s official site.

