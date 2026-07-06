Who Will Win ‘DWTS The Next Pro’?



One week from the premiere of Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, a spinoff of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, conversation has centered around who of the show’s 12 contestants will win the reality show and earn a spot on season 25 of DWTS.

The initial season of DWTS: The Next Pro, features six men and six women who will not only compete to be the next professional dancer, but also live together throughout the competition.

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Robert Irwin, Dancing with the Stars’ season 34 champion will serve as the show’s host, and the contestants are as follows: AJ Prichard, Adele Zaikman, Benji Castro, Briar Nolet, Erik Linder, Allan Genkin, Jake Monreal, Natalie Jolley, Nina Mayster, Selena Hamilton, Stephani Sosa, and Tristen Sanders.

All 12 contestants are extremely talented, making it tough to forecast a favorite. Sosa’s brother, Ezra Sosa, is a DWTS pro and she has experience on the DWTS as part of season 33’s troupe. Jolley is an eight-time U.S. national dance champ. Monreal, 22, appeared on Dancing with the Stars: Juniors. Genkin and Castro both previously appeared on seasons of So You Think You Can Dance. Those five would seem to have the best initial odds of winning the debut season of Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro. Regardless of if one of those five contestants or one of the other seven wins, whom they’ll share a stage with during season 35 of DWTS is of great interest to bettors.

Polymarket currently has Ashtin Earle, an influencer and sister of Alex Earle, slightly ahead of Rob Rausch, a former Love Island USA contestant, as most likely to appear on season 35. Earle is trading at 51% on Polymarket and Rausch is just behind at 49%. Miranda McWhorter, a cast member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is viewed as third most likely to be on the next season of DWTS. She’s currently trading at 43%.

Will Ashtin Earle be cast in Dancing With the Stars: Season 35?

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro premiers July 13 on ABC and streams the following day on Hulu. The debut season’s winner will secure a spot on the 35th season of Dancing with the Stars, which is expected to premiere sometime in fall of 2026.

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