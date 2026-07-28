Late-Night Legend Dies at 93: RIP to Peter Lassally

Longtime television executive producer Peter Lassally has passed away. He was 93.

Lassally, who was born in Germany in 1932 and immigrated to New York City 15 years later, died of natural causes on July 19 at a memory care facility in LA. He was a staple within late-night television throughout his career.

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The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Late Show with Tom Snyder were among the shows Lassally produced before stepping away from television. That retirement was short-lived however, because Lassally eventually re-entered late-night to serve as executive producer of The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson.

He retired for good in early 2015 when he was in his early 80s.

In a statement confirming his death, NBC said of Lassally: “When Johnny Carson and David Letterman needed counsel and an honest opinion, they immediately went to Peter Lassally, the professor of late night. His relationship to each of these giants was immeasurable and both of them would undoubtedly say his contribution to their success was so impactful that it would be difficult to put in words. A quiet man whose influence and stature spoke volumes, Peter’s brilliance was in shaping what we watch, how we watch and why late night was, and remains, vitally significant.”

Before becoming a staple in late-night television, Lassally worked as an usher at Radio City Music Hall then worked as a page at NBC. Throughout his career, Lassally was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards. He won twice: once in 1992 for The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson and again in 1994 for The Late Show With David Letterman.

Following his passing, Lassally’s family said in part: ” … Peter built a life defined not by the horrors he endured as a child, but by resilience, generosity, curiosity, and optimism. Friends often remarked on his wit, humility, and remarkable ability to make others feel at ease. His life stood as a testament to both survival and reinvention—an immigrant who escaped unimaginable persecution and went on to influence one of America’s most beloved cultural institutions.”

He’s survived by a son and daughter and four grandchildren.