Who Will Be Evicted From ‘Big Brother 28’ Week 1?

With Big Brother 28 having kicked off to a hot start with the return of Angela Murray and (however briefly) Rachel Reilly — as well as the additions of two Survivor icons — it’s almost time for the very first eviction of the season.

After Dee Valladores won Head of Household in Sunday’s episode, she nominated Mallory Aurichio, Yash Patel and Taylor Brown for eviction. A lot of gameplay has been playing out behind the scenes on the live feeds, so fair warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Week 1’s Power of Veto competition and meeting.

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Dee and her Survivor ally Rick Devens created The Crossovers alliance with Angela, Barrett Pfeiffer and Drew Campbell, with the group’s first target being Mallory. Throwing a wrench in their plan, the rocket scientist won the first Power of Veto of the summer, meaning Dee had to get even more blood on her hands with a replacement nomination.

Unable to nominate Rome Seymore, Chuk Anyanwu and Jason De Puy since they won safety for the week during the season premiere, Dee announced at the Veto meeting on Monday afternoon that she was replacing Mallory with Ashley Trail.

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Ashley started the game as an outcast who wasn’t part of a built-in team during the HOH competition. Dee actually considered putting Ashley up as an initial nomination, but went with Yash instead. Without a strong alliance to back her up, Ashley could be in real danger of going home, though the same could be said for Yash and Taylor.

While one of those three will have the misfortune of being the first Houseguest evicted from Big Brother 28, they do still have one more chance to save themselves with the live Block Buster competition during Wednesday’s upcoming episode, where one of them will come off the block. The question is, who?

Polymarket traders are hedging their bets on Yash being the first Houseguest to be evicted. He currently holds 56% odds of being voted off. However, hot on his trail is Ashley, who Polymarket is giving 54% odds of being evicited this week. Taylor trails the two of them with 36% odds.

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With the Block Buster still ahead combined with the general chaos of Week 1, will Polymarket traders get it right? Who will be evicted? Find out Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

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