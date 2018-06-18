When Are the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards?

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which honor the hits of 2017 along with the biggest films and series of 2018 so far, air Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

The show, one of the latest of the awards season, will be hosted by comedian Tiffany Haddish, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. This year’s ceremony will take place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

This will only be the second year that the award show considers TV shows. The MTV Movie and TV Awards underwent a number of changes last year, including new categories and the implementation of gender-neutral categories.

The nominees range as far back into last year as Lady Bird and Call Me by Your Name, while also considering releases as recent as Avengers: Infinity War. In the TV categories, many of the Netflix Original Series dominate the playing field, including 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things — the latter taking up seven nominations in total.

Notably, Black Panther also holds a total of seven nominations. After its release in February, the afro-futurist superhero adventure exceeded all expectations, pulling in a staggering $1.3 billion at the box office internationally. It performed on the level that superhero crossover films are usually expected to, despite consisting mostly of new and little known characters.

Black Panther has also picked up seven nominations from the BET Awards and 14 from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films Saturn Awards. Both ceremonies take place later this month. Black Panther has also won the Golden Trailer Award for Best Action movie. The winning streak offers a glint of hope that it will be one of the few genre-oriented films to make its way into the Golden Globes and perhaps even the Oscars at the beginning of next year.

This year, the MTV Movie & TV Awards will reportedly hand out special awards to both Chris Pratt and Lena Waithe. MTV’s general manager, Amy Doyle, told The Hollywood Reporter that Waithe will be given the network’s Trailblazer Award for “groundbreaking contributions on and off the screen.”

“Lena is shaking up Hollywood and breaking cultural boundaries through her innovative and authentic storytelling,” Doyle added. “Her unwavering passion for equality and inclusion make her the perfect recipient for this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

Pratt, meanwhile, will receive the Generation Award, which honors “one outstanding talent” for their work in film and TV. MTV feels that Pratt deserves it for “capturing the hearts of audiences” with his wide range of roles, from Parks and Recreation to Guardians of the Galaxy to Jurassic World.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on MTV on Monday, June 18 at 9 p.m. ET.