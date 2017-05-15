Witness The End Of Man In New War For The Planet Of The Apes Teaser

Is the end of man finally upon us? Things seems to appear that way in the newest teaser for War For The Planet of The Apes.

The 50-second teaser cuts together footage from the upcoming film, with old black-and-white tapes of various working-class people. The older style voice-over tells the story of man’s rise to prominence, and how the race could never be defeated.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unfortunately, by the look of the film footage, that man didn’t have the slightest clue what he was talking about.

While this was an ominous teaser, it served a purpose much greater than just looking and sounding awesome. The footage aimed to announced that the final trailer for War For The Planet of The Apes will be coming on Tuesday.

More: Could Charlie Hunnam Be Eyeing The Next Bond Movie?

The timing of a full trailer makes sense for 20th Century Fox. The studio’s other big film, Alien: Covenant, is set to hit theaters on Friday. A trailer release online this week likely means a theatrical release with Alien this weekend.

You can see the new teaser for War For The Planet of The Apes below, along with a synopsis for the film.

Witness the end. Final trailer tomorrow. #WarForThePlanet pic.twitter.com/q8hgtzzYq7 — Planet of the Apes (@war4apes) May 15, 2017

Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

Up Next: First Look At Paul McCartney In Pirates of the Caribbean 5

The cast features Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller, Karin Konoval, Judy Greer, and Terry Notary.

It is being directed by Matt Reeves (The Batman), based on a script he co-wrote with Mark Bomback. It is produced by Peter Chernin, Dylan Clark, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver.

Photo Credit: 20th Century Fox