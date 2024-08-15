Walt Disney World Considering Closure of Iconic Attraction: Muppet*Vision 3D on Chopping Block

Walt Disney World is reportedly considering closing the Muppet*Vision 3D attraction for good, and fans are devastated. The news began to circulate in the days following this year's D23 convention, and has since been confirmed by reporters from The Wrap. Sources familiar with the situation said that Disney originally planned on announcing the closure at D23, but reconsidered at the last moment.

Muppet*Vision 3D opened in 1991, and its main claim to fame is that it features the last performance ever recorded by Jim Henson himself. The pioneering puppeteer passed away exactly one year before the attraction first opened, but he filmed a 15-minute sketch showing off the then-groundbreaking 3D technology used in the show. It has become a staple at Disney World, but it may soon be traded out for something more modern.

Muppet*Vision 3D is housed in the park's Disney Hollywood Studios, which also features behind-the-scenes attractions for Star Wars and Toy Story as well. Insiders said that the whole section of the park may be in danger, and noted the Disney World attraction that was advertised at D23 – a Monsters, Inc.-themed "land." Sources said that the original draft of that promotion made it clear that Monsters, Inc. would take the place of Muppet*Vision, but at the last minute, it was edited to be more ambiguous.

It's worth noting that a different source told The Wrap that the Monsters, Inc. attraction would be built in a different part of the park, with less disruption to existing rides. Disney declined to comment on the outlet's story, while The Jim Henson Company did not respond to its request. However, both sources acknowledged that removing the Muppet attraction would give Monsters, Inc. some better real estate.

Many fans feel that Muppet*Vision 3D is simply too historic to drop so unceremoniously. They see it as the perfect encapsulation of Henson's partnership with Disney, and the partnership between the two companies. However, some believe that this history might not reflect well on Disney as time goes on, since the deal was incomplete at the time of Henson's passing. Disney legend Frank Oz even said in 2021: "The Disney deal is probably what killed Jim."

Disney has several renovation projects in the works at its theme parks right now, and several more planned in the near future. For now, the fate of Muppet*Vision 3D remains to be seen.