Update: TikTok Returns for US Users After Brief Shutdown

Update, 1:20 p.m. ET, Jan. 19: TikTok is back. After briefly shutting down in the United States, the social media platform is live again. TikTok issued a statement about this development, which read, “In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive. It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

Previously: TikTok has officially gone dark in the United States. After much discussion about banning the social media platform in the country, TikTok was pulled from the U.S. market on Saturday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the ban was set to take place on Jan. 19, many users discovered that they were unable to access TikTok in the hours leading up to the date. At the moment, viewers can’t access TikTok via the app or the app store. When they tried to access the app, they were greeted with a message that read, per NBC News, “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now. We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!”

As some discovered, TikTok later amended its closing message to read, “We regret that a U.S. law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable. We’re working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned.”

President Donald Trump, who will be sworn in for his second term on Monday, Jan. 20, said that said he will “most likely” add an extension for the TikTok ban. He told NBC News, “The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it’s appropriate. You know, it’s appropriate. We have to look at it carefully. It’s a very big situation.”

It’s unclear what will become of TikTok going forward. In addition to President Trump expressing interest in saving TikTok, Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary claimed that he was going to buy TikTok after joining forces with The People’s Bid for TikTok.

“Joining The People’s Bid for TikTok is an opportunity to take action on an issue I’m deeply passionate about – protecting privacy and creating value for users,” O’Leary said. “TikTok has immense potential—not just as a tool for creators and businesses, but as a cornerstone of a more secure, people-centered digital future.”