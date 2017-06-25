Twitter Deletes Netflix Hackers’ Account

The group of hackers responsible for leaking Orange Is The New Black‘s fifth season weeks ahead of its release have lost their Twitter account.

The social media platform has banned the collective, known as “The Dark Overlord,” from using their main account, as its been suspended according to Variety.

The organization hacked into Larson Studios, the audio post-production facility that worked on the aforementioned Netflix series. They were paid a $50,000-equivalent ransom, but leaked the show anyway.

The group also stole media belonging to ABC and made equivalent threats. They ended up leaking Steve Harvey’s Funderdome, a new game show.

“Time to play another round. We’re following through on our threats as we always do,” the group wrote about the ABC hack. “If you prefer your meat bloody, we’re serving it bloody as can be. We’re bringing another piece from the world of unaired mainstream media content.”

However, they aren’t being punished for their crimes against Netflix and ABC.

Instead, they were banned due to a leak of personal info.

You see, before they were media pirates, The Dark Overlord was mainly into stealing medical information. They would hold the information of doctor’s offices and other health care services hostage and demanded a ransom to not leak them.

However, apparently a Beverly Hills-based health care company irritated the group and personal info was leaked on The Dark Overlord’s Twitter account.

That when Twitter stepped in and suspended the account. The leaking of personal info like addresses and other sensitive data constitutes account closure.

However, Variety reports they already have a sparsely used back-up account in place. Furthermore, the group allegedly has dozens of more media projects they could leak, so this probably isn’t the last we’ve heard of The Dark Overlord.