Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon Leaving Their Cable News Jobs Has Twitter Going Nuts

Monday started off with two major cable news shockers: both Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon are leaving their respective networks. First, it was reported that Fox News and Carlson had parted ways, with Lemon later revealing that he was let go from CNN. Understandably, social media — specifically Twitter — has been going nuts over the stunning news. "Don Lemon was terminated from his anchor role at CNN, he announced Monday. Damn, they're dropping like flies," one person tweeted after the news was shared. "After reports that Tucker Carlson was let go by Fox, Don Lemon has now been fired by CNN. Meaning in a single day, American News has lost both the most honest and most dishonest personalities they have," someone else offered. Scroll down to read more and see additional reactions from Twitter users.

"Undisputed" Tucker Carlson out at FOX.

Don Lemon out at CNN. Are we about to get the political version of Undisputed? pic.twitter.com/xx2AJv6OwJ — Dominic Albera (@AlberaDominic) April 24, 2023 Someone else quipped, "I feel bad for Don Lemon. Even on the day he gets fired Tucker Carlson still steals the spotlight."

1 month ago Tucker Carlson said if there was one person at CNN he would like to get a drink with it would be Don Lemon. Today, they were both released within an hour of each other. Wild. pic.twitter.com/zRtAO28STG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 24, 2023 Many have been taking to social media to comment on the coincidental news, with one person tweeting, "Tucker fired from Fox News on the same day Don Lemon is fired from CNN ... what are the odds? Cable news is a dying form of media. There are Twitter accounts that generate more video views and impressions than a segment on cable news. There are podcasts with larger audiences."

Catfight!! #DonLemon https://t.co/Wu56ReeBrz — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) April 24, 2023 Notably, the CNN Communications team has refuted Lemon's statement. "Don Lemon's statement about this morning's events is inaccurate," the network stated. "He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter."

Tucker Carlson & Don Lemon on vacay down in St. Bart's... pic.twitter.com/MOjq1skbs3 — Jeffrey Wright 🥜 (@jfreewright) April 24, 2023 Lemon concluded his statement: "With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run. They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best."

Don Lemon and Tucker Carlson meeting on the unemployment line on the same day: pic.twitter.com/AZxDS6Uspj — Leon Langford (@MasonLLL) April 24, 2023 Lemon went on to write, "After 17 years at CNN I would have thought that someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly," Lemon added in his tweet. "At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network. It is clear there are some larger issues at play."

pic.twitter.com/8PyLqvS0d7 — Don Lemon (@donlemon) April 24, 2023 While Carlson has made no comments as of yet, Lemon's big news was shared by the anchor himself. "I was informed this morning by my agent that I have been terminated by CNN. I am stunned," he began his statement.