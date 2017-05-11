Tracy Morgan’s New Netflix Comedy Special Gets A Trailer

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan nearly lost his life in June of 2014, when he riding in a minibus on the New Jersey turnpike, when his vehicle was smashed into by a Walmart delivery truck. Morgan was seriously injured and required surgery and extensive rehabilitation to get back on his feet – and even longer to get back to the place we can now once again celebrate.

Tracy Morgan is making his stand-up comedy comeback on May 16th, with the release of Tracy Morgan: Staying Alive, the latest high-profile Netflix comedy series special. As you can see in the trailer above, Staying Alive will be a mix of classic Tracy Morgan raunch-comedy, and a serious reflection on one of the biggest (and most traumatic) events of the comedian’s life.

Topics of discussion will include the accident itself; Morgan’s time in a coma; family bonds in the wake of tragedy; the spiritual impact of the event – and most likely a series of crass topics that have come to be his staple.

Morgan’s special will join recent Netflix comedy releases from the likes of Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K., as the streaming service continues to usurp the genre, which was once controlled almost exclusively by HBO.

[H/T Netflix]