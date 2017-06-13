Torchwood Is Getting A Season 5

The Torchwood team is back in action for a new season in audio play format.

Big Finish announced Torchwood: Aliens Among Us, a new audio drama that continues the Torchwood saga following the events of Torchwood: Miracle Day. The series stars John Barrowman, Kai Owen, Tom Price, Paul Clayton, Alexandria Riley, Sam Béart, Johnny Green, and Eve Myles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Captain Jack, Gwen, and Rhys will be joined by new characters who were co-created by Russell T. Davies, the former Doctor Who showrunner and creator of Torchwood.

In Torchwood: Aliens Among Us, Captain Jack and Gwen Cooper have restarted Torchwood in Cardiff, home of the original Torchwood Three. But it’s in a very different Cardiff. Something terrible’s happened to the city. With every day getting darker, will Torchwood need to adopt a whole new approach?

Next: Doctor Who Showrunner Says Peter Capaldi’s Regeneration Will Be Something Different

“Russell’s been wonderfully involved in the continuation of Torchwood,” James Goss, producer of Torchwood Season 5, said in a statement. “We came up with some characters and ideas and he very kindly, very politely said ‘Marvellous, but no. Howabout…?’. And that’s what lead to Jack and Gwen being joined by Mr. Colchester (Paul Clayton), Ng (Alexandria Riley), Tyler (Jonny Green) and the enigmatic Orr (Sam Béart). Who are they? What part do they have to play in the future of Torchwood? And can they save Cardiff from an invasion that’s already been lost?

“This is an ambitious series for Big Finish – an entire season of Torchwood! There are some great scripts by some new writers, but there are also some familiar old faces – of course, Rhys and Andy are in it, but there’ll be a few other surprises, including an appearance by someone who just has to be, has to be dead…”

The new series of Torchwood will be released in three box sets, with the first arriving in August. Then Torchwood Series 5.2 will follow in October and 5.3 will complete the season in the new year.

Next: A Doctor Who Companion May Return For The 2017 Christmas Special

The episode titles for Series 5.1 (out in August) are:

EPISODE 1: Changes Everything

EPISODE 2: Aliens & Sex & Chips & Gravy

EPISODE 3: Orr by Juno Dawson (who recently wrote Torchwood’s The Dollhouse)

EPISODE 4: Superiority Complex by AK Benedict (writer of Torchwood’s The Victorian Age and Outbreak)

Torchwood is a spinoff of Doctor Who that launched in 2006 and took a darker and more mature tone than its parent show, frequently dealing with adult themes of mortality and sexuality. The spinoff was inspired by John Barrowman’s immortal Captain Jack Harkness, a fan-favorite supporting character during Russell T. Davies’ early seasons of Doctor Who.

Torchwood ran for four seasons on television. The final season was co-production of the BBC and Starz.