Top Gun 2: Joseph Kosinski is Frontrunner to Direct

Movies fans everywhere have been buzzing for years about the possibility of Top Gun 2, but it finally seems to be happening, as Tom Cruise himself recently confirmed.

Now, we’re hearing word on who could direct the long-awaited sequel, and it’s none other than Cruise’s Oblivion director, Joseph Kosinski.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Variety has the exclusive report on Kosinski being in the lead to direct Top Gun 2. Cruise was reportedly considering directors for the project while filming Mission: Impossible 6, and Kosinski was the lead name for the job.

As Variety notes:

This latest project will be set in a world of drone technology and fifth generation fighters and explore the end of an era of dogfighting which made the original film so exhilarating. Other plot details are vague but Val Kilmer has gone on record that he was asked to come back to reprise the role of Iceman opposite Cruise’s Maverick.

We’ll keep you updated on how Top Gun 2 is developing.

NEXT: More Top Gun 2 News

Photo Credit: Paramount / Everett Collection