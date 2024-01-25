Tom Hollander Accidentally Got Tom Holland's Eye-Popping 'Avengers' Bonus Check

Actor Tom Hollander once mistakenly received a paycheck meant for actor Tom Holland, and he said it was impressive to behold. Hollander was a guest on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday where he shared this story of mistaken identity. The White Lotus star definitely sees the appeal of starring in an Avengers movie now.

Meyers asked if Hollander often gets mxed up with Holland, and Hollander joked that it happens in writing, but not in person. He said that he has been mixed up with Holland over the phone when book appointments, but the 56-year-old doesn't bear much of a resemblance to 27-year-old Holland in the flesh. He then explained that the most egregious mix-up came from their agents when he and Holland "were both with the same agency briefly." He said: "It was a terrible moment."

"I got an email from the agency saying, 'Payment advice slip, your first box-office bonus for The Avengers,'" Hollander said. "And I thought, 'I don't think I'm in The Avengers.' It was an astonishing amount of money – and it was not his salary, it was his first box-office bonus! Not the whole box office, the first one. And it was more money than I've ever – it was a seven-figure sum... And he was 20 or something."

Hollander added context to make the story even funnier in a self-deprecating way. He revealed that he actually received the email during an intermission at a friend's play. At the time, he said he was feeling a bit smug because he knew his was friend was not getting paid well in the theater, while Hollander himself had just made $30,000 for acting in a BBC drama. He said that he was planning on "patronizing" his friend a little, but after receiving the email, his "feeling of smugness... disappeared very quickly. But, that's showbiz!"

Hollander may not be getting Marvel money right now, but he has plenty of good work to be excited about, including his role as Quentin in White Lotus, which is streaming now on Paramount+ with Showtime. He was on late night to promote Feud, a drama series streaming now on Hulu. As for Tom Holland, the next Spider-Man sequel is the only upcoming project listed on his IMDb profile.