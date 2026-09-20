Missing Musician Found Dead at Beach: RIP to Braden Pontoli

Los Angeles composer and chorale singer, Braden Pontoli, was discovered deceased just hours after he was reported missing. He was 36 years old.

According to the Santa Monica Daily Press, the musician was last seen on September 8 near a WeWork co-working space in Santa Monica, California. His partner, Tommy Lei, told law enforcement officials that he had an in-person interview and messaged that he had arrived safely. However, he was not heard from after that.

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Less than 24 hours after Pontoli was reported missing to the Santa Monica Police Department, the LA County Fire Department reported that first responders were dispatched on September to the beach north of Malibu Lagoon near the pier. A body had been discovered in the water.

The deceased man was pulled from the water and was not wearing clothes. He was later identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner as Pontoli. His place of death was the beach, and the cause of death was suicide by blunt trauma.

His vehicle was in a public garage located in downtown Santa Monica, which was miles from the beach where his body was found.

Following the devastating news, Lei took to social media to mourn Pontoli. He called his late partner the “music and soundtrack” of his world.

“Braden, you are so loved and beloved. You were the music and soundtrack in my world. I still don’t believe this is real. We miss you so much already,” Lei wrote.

The Claremonth Chorale, which Pontoli sang with in the past, also paid tribute. “He was always kind, patient, and generous, and his musical gifts brought joy and healing to many. This is such a sad time for everyone whose life he touched. We wish comfort to his loved ones and offer our many condolences to all who are grieving.”

Per his website, Pontoli previously worked with producer Peter Rafelson. He had also worked with independent film directors and modern dance companies, including Elecrocast Media, CalArts Film/Dance, and MorrisonDance.