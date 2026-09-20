Singer Reveals Hospitalization, ‘Life-Threatening’ Health Issue

Country singer Travis Yee is on the road to recovery after he was recently hospitalized with a “life-threatening” health issue.

In a recent Instagram post, the musician explained what recently happened. Noting he wasn’t posting the details because he wanted attention or for anyone to feel sorry for him, Yee wrote, “I actually wasn’t planning on sharing this outside of my daily and a few close friends. But because I’ve been absent online and from work, I’ve had a lot of people asking what’s been going on.”

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Yee then shared that he wouldn’t get “too deep” into the medical details because he sounded like an episode of Grey’s Anatomy to him.

Trigger Warning: Details are graphic, including blood loss.

“It started a few weeks ago with some minor issues,” he continued. “I went to urgent care twice, eventually saw a GI doctor, and we figured out what was going on. Nothing that seemed like a huge deal.”

However, things took a turn, and the musician ended up losing 3-4 ounces of blood every evening when he went to the bathroom. After five evenings, the bleeding didn’t stop.

“Within about 30 minutes, I lost roughly 29 ounces of blood and passed around 25 blood clots,” he explained. “I’m not exaggerating those numbers.”

However, Yee noted that the “weird part” of the situation was that he didn’t initially feel dizzy, nauseous, or particularly sick. “But since the bleeding wasn’t stopping, I finally decided I needed to go to the emergency room,” he wrote. “I drove myself there. And let me tell you, driving yourself to the ER while actively bleeding is not an experience I would recommend adding to anyone’s bucket list.”

After arriving at the hospital, Yee experienced another episode of bleeding. He shared that the medical team quickly realized he needed urgent attention.

“That’s when everyone started moving very quickly,” he pointed out. “I eventually became nauseous and fainted a couple of times in the emergency room. They gave me medication through an IV to slow the bleeding, but my hemoglobin dropped to around 6, which is very low.”

Yee ended up needing two blood transfusions. He also had a CAT scan done, which showed where the bleeding was coming from. The bleeding notably involved some blood vessels.

The singer ended up having surgery in the groin area, which resulted in him having a catheter placed. The bleeding had stopped following the procedure.

“I wasn’t really in pain,” Yee further noted. “But the catheter situation was… let’s just say my body was filing a formal complaint.”

Following the surgery, he was placed in the ICU, where the medical team monitored him closely. Yee was eventually told he needed a colonoscopy. He just told the medical team to do whatever they needed to do to fix him.

A few days later, Yee had his colonoscopy done, and nothing concerning was found. “They did see ulceration that appeared to be the source of the bleeding and took some biopsies as well,” he stated. “I’ll be following up with the doctor later this week once those results are available.”

Sharing how he’s doing post the medical emergency, Yee said he’s doing okay and is taking it easy for a while.

“I don’t really have some profound life lesson from all of this because, honestly, I don’t even take my own advice half the time,” he admitted. “But I do think there’s one thing worth saying: If your body is giving you a warning sign that something isn’t right, get it checked out. Don’t assume it’s nothing just because you don’t feel bad.”

Yee then thanked his friends and family for checking up on him throughout the ordeal. He also thanked his medical team for taking care of him.

“I’m incredibly grateful for them,” he added. “I am considerably less excited to find out what their care is going to cost me. But honestly, whatever that bill ends up being, they saved my life.”