This 2019 Adam DeVine Comedy Might Be His Worst Movie

From his award-winning role as Bumper in Pitch Perfect to his hilarious role as Andy Bailey in ABC’s Modern Family, Adam Devine has charted an illustrious Hollywood career – but there is at least one flop in his otherwise impressive resume.

Jexi, the Jon Lucas and Scott Moore-directed 2019 film starring Devine as a man addicted to his cellphone, just may be the actor’s worst movie to date.

The movie was released in 2019 and stars Devine as Phil, a man addicted to his cellphone who has no friends and a nonexistent love life. His life begins to turn around when he is forced to upgrade to a new phone that comes with Jexi, an artificial intelligence life coach, virtual assistant, and cheerleader that helps Phil begin to get a real life. However, Jexi isn’t all as it seems, and as Phil becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi morphs into a tech nightmare that’s determined to keep Phil all to itself. Alexandra Shipp, Michael Peña, Rose Byrne, Justin Hartley, Wanda Sykes, Ron Funches, and Charlyne Yi also star.

Despite the film’s star-studded cast and hilarious plot, Jexi doesn’t have much to get excited about. The film’s October 2019 theatrical release was considered a box office flop after Jexi only grossed $9.3 million worldwide against a combined production and marketing budget of $12 million.

Jexi was also met with poor reviews from critics. The film is among Devine’s lowest-rated movies on Rotten Tomatoes, with its 23% critics score only slightly pushing it above The Out-Laws (22%), Game Over, Man! (19%), and Ice Age: Collision Course (18%). The critics consensus reads, “It’s hard to tell whether the lack of laughs in Jexi is a bug or a feature, but this AI rom-com is sorely in need of an OS update.”

Reviewing the film for the San Francisco Chronicle, Zaki Hasan wrote, “Jexi feels hopelessly out of step with the moment. Despite its subject matter, it’s a flip phone movie in a smart phone world.” Meanwhile, Laura Hindley wrote in her review for Mediaversity, “the entire premise of Jexi, that a broken man needs to be fixed by a woman, has no place in modern-day filmmaking.”

There was a bit of a glimmer of hope for Jexi, though. Despite being a box office flop and being poorly received by critics, the film fared somewhat decently with audience members, who gave it a 71% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. One person dubbed the film “a silly stupid movie,” adding that “it was funny and the underlying message was good.” Somebody else said, “When we decided to see this movie I didn’t think it was going to be that good but WOW did it surprise us. It was a great movie!”

While Jexi may be among Devine’s worst films, those interested in watching the movie can rent or buy it on platforms including Prime Video, Fandango at Home, and Apple TV, among others.