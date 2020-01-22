‘The Voice’ Enlists Joe and Kevin Jonas, Bebe Rexha, Ella Mai and Dua Lipa as Battle Advisors

Nick Jonas’ brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, are following his lead by making their way to The Voice. On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the NBC competition program announced that Joe and Kevin will join the next season of the series as Battle Advisors for Nick’s team. The singers will also join Dua Lipa, Bebe Rexha, and Ella Mai, who will serve as battle advisors for Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend, respectively. This news comes months after it was announced that Nick would be joining The Voice as a coach for the first time in the 2020 season, per E! News.

Say hello to our ICONIC Battle Advisors. 😏 👏 pic.twitter.com/4lP4jLi42X — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) January 22, 2020

Joe, in particular, is no stranger to The Voice. According to E! News, Joe has served as a coach for the Australian version of the show. He has also served as a mentor on the American version for Adam Levine’s team in 2017. Ironically enough, Nick served as a mentor for Joe’s team in 2018. So, it seems like the former DNCE frontman will return the favor to his brother on the upcoming season of The Voice, which is set to premiere this year.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In October, it was reported that Nick would serve as a coach on The Voice for the first time.

“I’m so excited to be a part of The Voice family,” he said in a statement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices.”

At the time, the “Close” singer also released a video on Twitter in which he discussed the news, and issued a light-hearted warning to Clarkson, Legend, and Shelton in the process.

“Well, the big news is finally out. I am so excited,” Nick said. “Season 18 of The Voice… To be joining that crew of amazing judges, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton. While I’m excited to be working with you guys, I’m coming for you.”

Meredith Ahr, NBC’s President of Alternative and Reality Group, also shared a statement about Nick in light of the casting news, according to E! News.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” Ahr said in a statement. “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”