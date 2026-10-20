Beloved Musician Dies of Heart Attack: Joey Stuckey Was 53

Joey Stuckey, a longtime musician and producer, has passed away at age 53.

A Georgia native who went blind as a child as a result of a brain tumor, was on tour in Wisconsin when he died of a heart attack. News of his death was shared Sunday by his friend, Diane Durrett, via Facebook.

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“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of my friend and fellow Recording academy member Joey Stuckey passing away,” Durrett wrote. “He helped us see the world differently through his humor generosity of spirit and musicianship. Joey was always willing to share and encourage others. A beautiful soul that will be truly missed.

“My sincere condolences go out to his wife Jen, his sweet parents, family, and friends pictured here sharing his wisdom during music cares day as he entitled it ‘Avoiding sound blindness.’”

In addition to making music and touring, Stuckey hosted the “Stuck on Sound” podcast, which is described in part as, “a podcast that delves into the world of sound, exploring its facets, including production, engineering, technology, and business,” per the pod’s website. Stuckey was also the owner of a recording studio, Shadow Sound Studio, in Macon, Georgia.

Joey’s music career, which included playing the guitar, vocals, producing, and teaching, earned him numerous accolades. Some of those accolades were: Georgia Music Awards’ Jazz Artist of the Year, an induction into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame, the 2024 Macon Arts Alliance Cultural Award, and a reader’s choice award for singer-songwriter from 11th Hour Magazine.

Earlier this year, Stuckey became the first artist to record at the Les Paul Studios in Hollywood. Per Georgia’s WMAZ, Stuckey’s six-song EP, “King of Strings,” is scheduled for release Oct. 23. The project features Stuckey on guitar and vocals, with him also serving as producer and songwriter on the original tracks. The EP includes a cover of Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love.”

A funeral will be held for Stuckey in Rhine, Ga. on Oct. 27.





