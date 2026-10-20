Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner Reportedly Revealed

Jay-Z is reportedly planning to perform during halftime of Super Bowl LXI.

Sources close to the situation told Puck that the famed rapper, who has been overseeing the show since 2019, selected himself as the upcoming event’s headliner.

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Insiders also said Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber were considered headliners for Super Bowl LXI. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Jay-Z’s potential decision to headline the big music/sports event comes just after he celebrated the 30th anniversary of his debut, Reasonable Doubt, and the 25th anniversary of his album The Blueprint.

He also earned more than $42 million from three sold-out performances at Yankee Stadium in July and $12 million from one sold-out show in Paris last month.

According to Polymarket, Jay-Z is polling at 98% to be selected as the Super Bowl LXI headliner. Others in the poll include Post Malone at 20%; Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber tied at 18%; Dua Lipa and Morgan Wallen tied at 12%; Olivia Rodrigo and Drake tied at 8%; and Sabrina Carpenter at 7%.

Kanye West, Taylor Swift, and Luke Combs are also polling as potential headliners, but it appears to be a slim chance for all three.

The NFL is in Week 7, with the division leaders being the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East; the Cleveland Browns in the AFC North; the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC South; and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West.