Dallas Mavericks Cut Longtime Player

On the eve of the NBA’s opening day, the Dallas Mavericks made a surprising roster decision, waving a longtime member of the roster.

On Monday, Dallas opted to waive center Dwight Powell. He was the team’s longest-tenured player having been a Maverick since being traded to the team from Boston in 2014.

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Powell leaves the franchise having played in the fifth-most games (763) and ranking sixth in both offensive and total rebounds in team history.

He was drafted by Boston in the second round of the 2014 NBA Draft and played only five games with the Celtics before being dealt to Dallas, along with Rajon Rondo, in December of his rookie season.

Mavericks President of Basketball Operations, Masari Ujiri, released a statement Monday following Powell’s release: “Dwight was the consummate professional throughout his 12 seasons with the Mavericks and embodies everything you want in someone representing your organization. He’s a tireless worker, an incredible teammate and someone whose impact extends well beyond the basketball court and into the Dallas community,” Ujiri wrote.

Powell’s release occurred ahead of a season in which expectations for the Mavs aren’t all that high.

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Currently, those wagering on Polymarket give Dallas just a 1% chance to win the Western Conference. By comparison, the San Antonio Spurs (35%) and Oklahoma City Thunder (34%) are the clear favorites among Polymarket bettors.

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As for Powell, his release does provide him with an opportunity to latch on to a team that’s considered more of a contender than Dallas currently is. Should someone opt to sign the big man, he’ll bring with him career averages of better than six points and four rebounds per game.

“We are grateful for everything Dwight has contributed to this franchise,” Ujiri later added. “He will always be part of the Mavericks family, and Dallas will always be a home for him. We wish him nothing but the best in this next chapter.”

Dallas opens their season on October 21 when they visit the Houston Rockets.



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