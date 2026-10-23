Post Malone Super Bowl Halftime Show? Polymarket Bettors Say There’s Still a Chance Despite Jay-Z Report

Though there is currently plenty of speculation that Jay-Z will be the halftime performer during February’s Super Bowl from Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium, it’s yet to be confirmed.

And since both Hova and the NFL haven’t confirmed or denied the speculation, fans and bettors alike are still wagering on and taking guesses as to who – other than Jay-Z – may take the stage on the NFL’s biggest night.

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One popular name being thrown around on Polymarket is rocker/rapper/country crooner Post Malone. The 31-year-old noted Dallas Cowboys fan – his father managed concessions for the Cowboys – has been nominated for 18 Grammy Awards throughout his career, has a massive fanbase that includes more than 26 million Instagram followers, and previously performed “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

For those reasons and more, Malone is currently being given a 13% chance to perform during the Super Bowl’s halftime show, per Polymarket traders. Though that number may appear on the low side, Malon actually has the third-best odds on Polymarket. He trails only the overwhelming favorite, Jay-Z (89%) and Drake (14%).

Will Post Malone perform at the 2027 Big Game halftime show?

Should Malone get the nod, he’d be the first (occasional) country singer to perform at halftime of the Big Game since Shania Twain joined Sting and No Doubt on stage in 2003. Malone’s previously released one country album, 2024’s F-1 Trillion, and has a second album from the same genre, The Eternal Buzz, slated for release later this year.

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During his relatively brief career (his first studio album was released in 2016), Malone has sold more than 150 million records. F-1 Trillion was among his most successful, having debuted at number one on the Billboard chart. Featured on the album was a single alongside, “I Had Some Help,” which featured country superstar Morgan Wallen. The single was certified 5x platinum and had a run as the number one song on the Billboard Hot 100.

Wallen is another artist being traded on Polymarket to perform at the Super Bowl. He’s currently given 10% odds.

The Super Bowl will be played February 14, 2027.

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