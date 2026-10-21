Metal Star and Wife Welcome ‘Little Bundle of Joy’

Jason Hook, a Canadian-born guitarist from heavy metal band Flat Black, and his wife, Stephanie, recently welcomed a son into their lives.

In an Instagram post from Oct. 8, Jason shared a handful of photos of Stephanie, himself, and their newborn baby boy, along with the following caption: “Welcome ELIJAH BLACKMORE HOOK to our family!!!”

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Hook went on to note that Elijah was born Oct. 5 and joked that “this little bundle of joy is already practicing his arpeggio sweep picking.”

Before ending his IG post, Hook added what the newborn’s first and middle names are associated with, such as: strength, courage, leadership, independence, and virtuosity.

Jason and Stephanie were married in Fall 2020. Elijah Blackmore is the couple’s first child.

Before Hook founded Flat Black – which released their debut album, Dark Side of the Brain, in 2024 – he was the guitarist for popular metal band Five Finger Death Punch. He joined the already formed band in 2009 and was a part of seven of the band’s studio albums. Among those albums were 2009’s, War Is the Answer, the first of the band’s albums that included Hook. The album debuted at number seven on the Billboard 200 and eventually was certified platinum. Hook officially left the band in 2020.

During Hook’s time with Five Finger Death Punch, the band sold more than 10 million albums and were awarded a pair of SiriusXM Octane Music Awards: Best Live Band (2014) and Artist of the Year (2015).

Upon leaving Five Finger Death Punch, Hook, 56, collaborated with various musicians before forming Flat Black. The band is signed to Fearless Records, and its members include Wes Horton, Nick Diltz and Rob Pierce.

Additionally, Hook’s navigated a career outside of music appearing in several films including, The Retaliators, Blue on Black, Awakening the Zodiac, and others.