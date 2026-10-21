Andy Dalton’s Next NFL Team Revealed

Quarterback Andy Dalton, affectionately known as “The Red Rifle,” is back in the NFL a short time after being released.

Dalton, 38, signed with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, less than two weeks after the Philadelphia Eagles sent him packing.

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In the offseason, Dalton inked a deal with the Eagles and then earned the team’s backup QB job behind starter Jalen Hurts. Despite a successful preseason, Dalton was released on Oct. 9 after appearing in only one game for Philly. His lone appearance didn’t go well. He threw one pass in a road loss against the Bears on September 28 and that pass was intercepted.

Veteran free-agent QB Andy Dalton is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, per sources. pic.twitter.com/fbRmoZlfx9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 19, 2026

Now he lands in Atlanta where he joins a QB room that features Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa, and Jack Strand. To make room for Dalton on the roster, the Falcons released another quarterback, Cooper Rush.

Atlanta likely made the move as insurance for Penix who injured his ribs in a Week 5 game versus Carolina. Dalton would seem to be a safer option than Tagovailoa, who has battled injuries and inconsistency. He’s completed 2-of-3 passes this season in limited duty. Strand, a rookie, is not viewed as a starter at this point in his career. Then recently released Rush threw one touchdown against four interceptions this season.

Throughout his 16-season pro career, Dalton’s thrown 254 touchdown passes and 152 interceptions over stints with Cincinnati, Dallas, Chicago, New Orleans, Carolina, and Philadelphia.

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Dalton’s joining a Falcons team whose record (2-4) mirrors that of the Eagles. And though Atlanta has two times as many losses as wins, Polymarket bettors aren’t ready to write the Falcons off entirely. Atlanta is currently being traded on Polymarket as having the second-best odds to win the NFC’s South division. At just over 22%, Atlanta trails only the Panthers (49%) among bettors. New Orleans (18%) and Tampa Bay (11%), round out the division.

Will Atlanta Falcons win the 2026 NFC South?

On Sunday, Oct. 25, Atlanta hosts 6-0 San Francisco in Dalton’s first game with the Falcons.

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