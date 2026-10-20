Luke Combs Among Country Artists in the Middle of Super Bowl Halftime Show Speculation

Country music star Luke Combs, a North Carolina native, might be heading to Hollywood this winter.

Combs is among those speculated about to perform at next February’s Super Bowl from Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

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The 36-year-old Grammy-nominated singer joins a list that includes; Jay-Z (who as recently as this week has been considered a lock for the spot, though it hasn’t yet been confirmed) Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and a host of others, as having high odds to be selected as the next Super Bowl performer, per Polymarket.

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Combs, who has released six studio albums, including 2026’s The Way I Am, is among those singers with the lowest Polymarket odds to perform at halftime of the big game. Combs is being traded at just 5% to perform, but at least he’s made the list.

As of the third week in October, Jay-Z is the leader in the clubhouse, trading at 62% to perform. The hip-hop star is ahead of Miley Cyrus by four percentage point. Styles (27%), Bieber (26%), and Swift (23%) round out the top five.

Morgan Wallen (20%) and occasional country singer Post Malone (23%) are among the other country crooners to join Combs in the wagering odds.

Will Luke Combs perform at the 2027 Big Game halftime show?

The last country artist to perform during a Super Bowl halftime was Shania Twain in 2003 when she joined No Doubt and Sting. At that point in her career, Twain had mostly crossed over from country to pop music.

When asked in March whether he’d accept an invitation to perform at the Super Bowl, Combs told The Zach Sang Show, “Hell yeah, I would do it. I would do it right now.”

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Combs would seem to be a good choice for the Super Bowl halftime show. He has a massive following. Per Billboard, Combs has sold and streamed a combined 168 million combined albums and singles, making him the highest-certified country artist in history by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The artists’ songs have topped the Billboard Country Airplay charts 21 times. His remake of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” also peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100.

Plus, Combs has experience with the NFL’s big stage. In 2021 he headlined the halftime show of the Thanksgiving Day game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys.

This year’s Super Bowl will be held on Feb. 14.

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