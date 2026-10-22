Another ‘Big Brother’ Alum Just Got Engaged

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for Alyssa Lopez, a former contestant on the popular reality series, Big Brother.

Earlier this fall, Lopez took to Instagram to announce that her and her “best friend,” Jordan Scinta, are engaged. The announcement was accompanied by six photos of the couple on a beach, including one such photo of Scinta on one knee popping the question.

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Benson Boone’s “Before You,” played over top of the social media post.

Lopez captioned her IG photo carousel, “So incredibly grateful to spend the rest of my life with my best friend.”

The post has been liked more than nine thousand times and shared by 32 accounts.

The engagement of Lopez and Scinta took place just a few months after Jimmy Haegerty, a contestant from Big Brother’s 27 season, proposed to Sean Horne. Haegerty’s appearance on the reality show came four years after Lopez competed.

Lopez, 30, is a swimwear designer from Florida who competed as a houseguest on the 23rd season of Big Brother, which premiered in July 2021 and concluded in September of the same year. Alyssa was evicted on her 65th day in the house. In addition to designing swimwear, Lopez is also the founder and CEO of a social media agency, Key Influencer Agency.

After appearing on Big Brother, Lopez competed in two seasons of The Challenge USA. The show aired on CBS (as does Big Brother) and featured alumni from other CBS reality shows, such as Survivor, The Amazing Race, etc., as contestants. The reality series’ two seasons ran from July 2022 – October 2023.

Scinta is the co-owner of Three Sixty Views, a Buffalo-based company that specializes in photography and video used within real estate marketing. The firm is partnered with real estate professionals across western, New York and southwest, Florida.

A wedding date for Lopez and Scinta’s nuptials has not been made public.