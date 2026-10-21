New ‘Fast & Furious’ TV Show Headed for Major Streaming Service

The Fast & Furious franchise is shifting gears from the big screen to the small screen.

Per Deadline, “Peacock has greenlit its first television series based on the hit movie franchise, which has made more than $7 billion at the global box office over the past 25 years.”

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Vin Diesel, who plays the franchise’s street racing star, Dominic “Dom” Toretto, in all but the franchises’ second movie, is signed on as an executive producer for the series.

Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman will work as co-showrunners for the show, and they’ll also write and produce. The pair previously worked on Shades of Blue together.

The series is expected to premiere in 2028, though a specific date has not been announced. A logical guess for a premiere would be sometime around mid-March, considering the next film in the Fast & Furious, Fast Forever, is slated to hit theaters on March 17, 2028. The film will be the 12th installment in the franchise and is slated to be its last.

During NBCUniversal’s Upfront this Spring, Diesel commented on the upcoming series: “ … We are very precious about these movies but over the last decade, we’ve realized that the fans have wanted more, they wanted us to expand the legacy characters and their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space,” Diesel said.

Diesel, 59, further commented: “ … It became right when Donna Langley (chairperson at Universal) started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space.”

Peacock’s series, which is yet to be titled, will be the second Fast & Furious series to hit a streaming service. From 2019 – 2021 Netflix aired the animated series, Fast & Furious Spy Racers, which streamed 52 episodes across six seasons.

Considering the Peacock series and the movie are both on the shelf until 2028, it’s probably best if F&F fans slow down till then, rather than living their life a quarter mile at a time.