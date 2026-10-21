Current Polymarket Odds for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs Revealed



Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are one of only three NFL teams to be undefeated through the first six weeks of the season.

And the newly married Kelce looks like his old self.

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(You heard he was married in the offseason, right?)

Amid the Chiefs’ 5-0 start (which includes a bye week), Kelce leads the team in receiving yards (299) and is tied with two others for the lead in touchdown receptions (2). Kelce’s 20 receptions are just one less than Xavier Worthy, who leads the team in that category.

Now in his 13th pro season, Kelce is more than a quarter of the way toward his 2025 season reception total (76) with 12 games remaining. “Mr. Swift’s” 76 catches a year ago were his fewest in a season since his second year in the NFL. And Kelce’s yards-per-catch average this season (14.9) is currently the highest mark of his career. Needless to say, Kelce, 37, is still playing at a high level despite whispers that he’s lost a step over the last couple of seasons.

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The success of Kelce and his Chiefs teammates have Kansas City being considered one of the early favorites to win this season’s Super Bowl.

Per Polymarket, the Chiefs trail only the San Francisco 49ers (one of the league’s other undefeated teams, Minnesota is the third) in odds to win it all. San Francisco is being traded at 15%, while the Chiefs are at 11%. Rounding out the top five are a pair of AFC teams; the Buffalo Bills, (also at 11%) and Baltimore Ravens (7%). The NFC’s Los Angeles Rams are also at 7%.

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Should Kelce and the Chiefs accomplish their goal and hoist the Lombardi trophy at season’s end, it’ll give the franchise their fifth Super Bowl win and fourth in the last seven years. A Super Bowl title would mark the fourth such title for Kelce, who’s appeared in five such games since entering the league in 2013 as a third-round draft pick.

And, barring injury, Kelce would almost certainly add to his NFL record of 178 postseason receptions.



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