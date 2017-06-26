Ben Affleck’s ‘The Accountant’ is Getting a Sequel

Ben Affleck’s 2016 action/drama vehicle The Accountant was a strange beast; the story of an autistic math savant (Affleck) who also happened to be one of the most lethal assassins on the the planet. The film’s slow-burn character study ultimately ended in the big twist reveal that Affleck’s Christian Wolff had a brother (Jon Bernthal’s “Brax”) who was also a top assassin. With the estranged brothers now reunited, it seemed as though the story had plenty of room to expand – and now we know that it will.

Deadline reports that both Ben Affleck and director Gavin Hood have signed on to return for The Accountant 2 – though Bernthal’s returns has not yet been confirmed. Also returning is Bill Dubuque, the screenwriter of the original film.

While no one expected a sequel to The Accountant, the film grossed $155 million worldwide on a $44 million budget, and with Affleck gaining acclaim as an action star (thanks to Batman v Superman and this year’s Justice League movie), it only makes to sense to strike while the branding iron is still hot. The Accountant is the type of rare franchise these days that will likely see big returns from modest investment.

The question is: will the sequel be the same type of film as the original? Or more of a pure, John Wick-style action flick? The original disappointed a fair number of viewers who came for the action, and instead got a slower character piece.

No word yet on when The Accountant 2 will head into production, or be released.

