Sylvester Stallone and Jackie Chan teaming for new movie

The Expendables‘, Sylvester Stallone and The LEGO NINJAGO Movie’s Jackie Chan are joining forces in a new action thriller according to Deadline.com. This will be the first film together for the two action legends.

The films title is Ex-Baghdad and will be produced by Jackie Chan‘s production company – SR Media (Sparkle Roll Media). Sparkle Roll also produced the (surprisingly fun) Dragon Blade that co-starred John Cusack and Adrian Brody as Roman soldiers in China. Lately there has been a boom of American actors crossing the Pacific to star in big budget Chinese and Hong Kong – Bourne Identity’s Matt Damon also attempted to scale The Great Wall, but that idea flopped.

According to Deadline.com the plot for Ex-Baghdad starts “When a China-run oil refinery is attacked in Mosul, Iraq, a Chinese private security contractor (Chan) is called in to extract the oil workers. He learns, however, that the attackers’ real plan is to steal a fortune in oil, and teams up with an American former Marine (Stallone) to stop them.”

The screenplay is by Arash Amel, who also wrote the story for the upcoming Sam Worthington film The Titan and Aaron Eckhart’s Erased. The film’s director is Scott Waugh whose past credits include Need for Speed and Act of Valor.

The upcoming movie doesn’t even have an IMDB page yet so not much more is known but Sylvester Stallone posted a screenshot of an article about the film on his instagram saying “This is going to be a great day when I walk on the set with Jackie Chan one of the greatest bravest action actors who ever lived! This has been a long time coming!”

I know I’m looking forward to this already – kind of surprised this pair hasn’t been matched together before.