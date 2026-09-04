Major Summer Movie to Stream on HBO Max Next Week

HBO Max is gearing up for a super week.

Next week, Thursday, September 10, DC Comics’ Supergirl will make its global streaming debut on HBO Max. Two days later, Saturday, September 22, the movie will premiere on HBO.

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The movie was released in theaters in late June and brought in more than $37 million at the box office in its first weekend. Since opening, Supergirl has grossed more than $126 million – an impressive number, but considerably less than its budget which was estimated at between $175 – 185 million. By comparison, Superman brought in more than $600 million at the box office.

Produced by DC Studios and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, Supergirl stars Milly Alcock as Supergirl, with a cast that features Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, David Corenswet, and Jason Momoa.

Alcock, 26, played the same role in 2025’s Superman and reprises the role again in the yet-to-be-released Man of Tomorrow, a part of the DC Universe that serves as a follow up to Superman. She originally gained notoriety for playing Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon.

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With a run time of less than two hours, the movie is packed with action. Supergirl sees Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, join forces with an unlikely companion on an interstellar journey of vengeance and justice when an unexpected adversary strikes too close to home.

HBO Max’s press release announcing the streaming premiere notes that the film is written by Ana Nogueira and directed by Craig Gillespie. DC Studios heads Peter Safran and James Gunn produced the film, which is based on characters from DC, Supergirl based on characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther.

Critics on Rotten Tomatoes have given the movie a 53% score, while audiences are higher, at 72%.