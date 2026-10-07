’90s Rock Singer Dead at 65: Family Confirms Sass Jordan’s Death

Canadian rock artist Sarah “Sass” Jordan passed away last Friday, October 2. She was 65-years-old.

The cause of Jordan’s death has not been made public, though she had cancelled September tour dates due to an undisclosed illness.

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Earlier this week, an announcement of Jordan’s death was made on the singer’s official Instagram account, which included song lyrics. The post reads, “On Oct 2 2026, surrounded by her loving family, Sass Jordan peacefully crossed over to the other side.

She remains in our hearts, an inimitable force of nature. An irreplaceable being of light and joy!

I’d rather quit this life

Jumping with both feet

Into the-you know what

Without a backward look

I’d rather go running there

Arms wide open,

Than slowly ambling

One foot in

Over the edge

Dingle dangling

And no my darlings

Not the slightest jot of fear

And nothing of regret

But for the rest of me

I’ll stand by laughing

Remembering this body

That served me so brilliantly

Through sunshine and other stuff.

I’ll thank it profoundly

And move on, singing

But this time,

Ah yes, this time,

In perfect tune”

Jordan had spent summer and fall touring throughout parts of Ontario, which included stops at the Pigeon Lake Music Festival and Kitchener Blues Festival.

The musician’s debut single, “Tell Somebody,” released in 1988, won the Juno Award for Most Promising Female Vocalist in 1989. Throughout her career she was nominated for three other Juno Awards.

Other popular singles released by Sass Jordan include, “High Road Easy,” “Sun’s Gonna Ride,” and “Desire.” In total, she released 10 studio albums, all between 1988 and 2022. She toured with the likes of Van Halen and Aerosmith among others.

In addition to her music career, Jordan also worked as an actress, even appearing on an episode of NBC’s Sisters. From 2003 – 2008 Jordan was a judge on Canadian Idol.

She’s survived by her husband, daughter and stepdaughter.