‘Aladdin’ Actor Dies of Brain Cancer: Alain Brutus Was 25

Alain Brutus, a cast member of Aladdin on Broadway, has passed away after a five-year battle with brain cancer. Brutus was 25-years-old.

Brutus passed in late September, surrounded by his loving family and friends, per Legacy.com.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Upon the actor’s untimely passing, Aladdin the Musical’s Instagram paid tribute to Brutus, stating: “Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Alain Brutus, a cherished member of the ALADDIN company who made his Broadway debut with us. We are endlessly proud of our boy and will forever carry his light, talent, and spirit.”

Included in the post was a picture of Brutus smiling and a message that a performance would be dedicated in his honor and that “his magic will remain a part of our story forever.”

Brutus had joined the cast of the Broadway musical in May 2025. He was part of the Aladdin ensemble and was an understudy for the roles of both Aladdin and Omar.

The young actor was a Pennsylvania native who graduated from the Rider Musical Theatre. His life and talents were recognized fondly in a post from the Theatre’s Facebook account, stating in part: “He was beyond loved by the Rider Musical Theatre family, making an impact on every one of his classmates, faculty members, and peers that had the privilege of knowing him.

“Alain’s professional career was just beginning, joining the cast of Aladdin the Musical on Broadway before his senior year even ended. Alain will be remembered not only for his great talent, but for his kindness, selflessness, and warmth.

“We send our deepest condolences to Alain’s family, friends, classmates, and the entirety of the Rider Arts community. All those who knew and loved him are kept in our thoughts and hearts.”

Alain is survived by his mother, father and brother.