Dance Icon Michael Flatley Reveals Death of Wife

Irish dance icon Michael Flatley announced earlier this week the death of his wife, Niamh O’Brien. She was 52 years old.

In his latest Instagram post, Flatley paid tribute to O’Brien, writing that he was heartbroken.

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“My heart is broken. I have lost my beautiful wife, Niamh, and my best friend,” he wrote. “My gorgeous bride of twenty years has gone to the Lord in Heaven. She was the most loving mother, wife, and person, and our lives will never be the same without her.”

The famed dancer further shared, “Thank you for all the love and kindness you have shown us. Please keep Niamh, Michael St James, and our family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Before they were in a relationship, O’Brien was a longtime dancer for several of Flatley shows and had known him for more than a decade. The couple started dating in June 2006 and married in October of the same year at St. Patrick’s Church in County Cork, Ireland. They welcomed their son, Michael St. James, the following year.

In his post, Flately shared photos of the O’Brien. The pictures included their wedding day and their family of three. He also shared a snapshot of O’Brien during a performance.

O’Brien’s passing comes just a few years after Flately was treated for “an aggressive cancer.” He went into remission following the treatment.

Flately did not reveal O’Brien’s cause of death.