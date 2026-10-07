‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Addresses Rumors About Her Dance Partner Amid Consistently Low Scores

Despite consistently low scores, Dancing With the Stars pro Witney Carson continues to defend her celebrity dance partner, Guillermo Rodriguez.

Carson and Rodriguez have faced numerous rumors about their partnership, including claims that Carson wants to be voted off the season soon. However, Carson is now speaking out and slamming the gossip.

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“Because it’s not true,” she told E! News after the show’s Mariah Carey night, “and I just don’t like narratives that aren’t true online without me speaking my truth.”

Continuing to speak about the rumor, Carson said, “I felt like there was enough of it that I did need to clarify, and I needed to get my narrative out. Social media has created such an amazing platform where we can actually do that, and we can set the record straight. And I just don’t love anything out there that’s untrue, so I wanted to clarify.”

Regarding her and Rodriguez’s progress, Carson shared, “I feel really good. I feel like we’re starting to pick up speed a little bit, and we’re in the momentum of the competition and getting into the routine of learning new dances.”

After the show’s Season 35 premiere, Carson took to Instagram to address criticism of the Jimmy Kimmel Live! star’s work ethic.

“This is not a dance competition,” she wrote. “Yes, of course, us pros take pride in, like, making the best dance possible, and we want our celebrities to become better. If it were truly a dance competition, every single celebrity would come into the competition with the same level of dance experience.”

The dancing pro went on to write, “So it isn’t fair, and that’s the point. The point is to vote for your favorite, and that’s why the voting system is in place. So, just wanted to give my two cents. Remember, it is [to] vote for your favorite. If you love to watch dance and you love to watch good dancing, that’s what you’re gonna vote for.”

Carson has been on Dancing With the Stars for 19 seasons and has won two Mirrorball trophies. Her most recent win was during Season 34 with Robert Irwin,









