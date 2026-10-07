Chris Stapleton Falls Ill, Multiple Concerts Postponed

Country music star Chris Stapleton has been forced to postpone multiple concerts after falling ill.

The “Tennessee Whiskey” hitmaker took to social media to confirm he had to postpone his All-American Road Show performances at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln and at Morton Amphitheater in Kansas City as he battles the flu.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am very sorry to let you know that I am battling the flu and am unable to perform this week’s shows,” he shared. “I want to sincerely thank everyone who made plans to attend and apologize for this inconvenience.”

Stapleton also noted, “We appreciate your patience and understanding and look forward to seeing you all very soon.”

The country singer-songwriter said the tickets would be honored at the rescheduled dates.

October 14 – Kansas City, MO

October 15 – Kansas City, MO

October 26 – Lincoln, NE

He further advised that those unable to attend the new show dates contact their point of purchase by October 13.

Stapleton kicked off his latest All-American Road Show tour in early January 2026. This year’s tour included stops in Las Vegas, Boston, Detroit, and Ocean City. It will wrap up with stops in Lincoln and Kansas City.