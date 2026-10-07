Travis Barker Hospitalized, and His Wife Kourtney Kardashian Is Right By His Side

Travis Barker is on the road to recovery, with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side after a recent hospitalization.

The Blink-182 bandmate took to Instagram Stories earlier this week to share a series of photos from a hospital bed.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He had nothing but praise for Kardashian, writing, “And my beautiful wife by myself,” along with a snapshot of her kissing him as he seemingly prepared for surgery.

Barker’s daughter, Alabama, was also by his side. He shared a selfie of him and Alabama, with the caption, “My baby girl came with me.”

The drummer also posted photos of him wearing a blue gown and surgical cap with a medical bracelet.

Barker did not reveal what led to the hospitalization. However, he later shared a video of his and Kardashian’s 2-year-old son Rocky, wearing an inflatable dinosaur costume. The video included the theme song from “Jurassic Park.”

Barker has dealt with multiple hospitalizations over the years. In 2022, he suffered a life-threatening pancreatitis after undergoing an endoscopy.

During the endoscopy, Barker’s doctors removed a “small polyp” from a “very sensitive” area, usually handled by specialists. However, the removal damaged a pancreatic drainage tube.

Months after the surgical incident, Barker was hospitalized again, this time with a torn finger ligament.

“It was a hard decision to make but ultimately I couldn’t continue to play the drums without it. It was inevitable that my finger would have dislocated again without fixing the torn ligament surgically,” he shared at the time. “So grateful for Dr. Shin and that my surgery was a success so that I can keep doing what I love and see you guys on tour soon.”