Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Welcomes First Child

Candace Cameron Bure’s full house just got even fuller, as the actress’s daughter, Natasha, gives birth to her first child.

In a post on Instagram, Natasha shared the exciting news that she and Bradley Steven Perry are proud parents of a baby girl. “It was always you, my Winnie,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

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Natasha also shared a photo of Polaroid snaps featuring the new family of three. One photo confirmed the little one’s middle name is Helaine.

Showing off her grandma vibes, Candace took to the comments and wrote, “I’m in love… my girls.”

Natasha and Perry, who married in September 2025, announced the pregnancy in May.

“Our dream role,” the couple shared in a joint Instagram post.

Candace reposted the exciting news, writing, “I’m gonna be a Candy Gram!!!!”

Natasha responded to her mom’s excitement by writing, “Best Candygram ever!!!!”

The announcement about Winnie’s birth comes just days after Candace an update about her son Lev and his wife Elliott’s baby boy, Bond. The infant was born 10 weeks early and had a six-week stay in the NICU.

“Baby Bond was born 10 weeks early weighing 3 lbs,” she stated. “For the next 6 weeks NICU doctors, nurses and mom and dad were amazing in their care and love for him. He’s thriving and is finally home. I had no idea the love I would have for my grandchild. It’s a love like no other, beyond anything I imagined. My heart is so full.”

The former child star also noted, “Bond is surrounded with so much love, by his devoted and incredible parents, aunt and uncles and his 2 sets of grandparents. Not to mention allllll of his extended family and friends. To those who knew, thank you for all your prayers and love. What a blessing we’ve been given.”